CISF Admit Card 2019: CISF Admit Card for Head Constable to Release at cisfrectt.in on June 1

CISF Admit Card 2019 Release Date| The CISF Admit Card 2019, CISF Head Constable Admit Card , CISF HC Admit Card 2019 is scheduled to be released on June 1 (Saturday). The Central Industrial Security Force will release the online CISF Admit Card 2019 , CISF Head Constable Admit Card 2019, CISF Admit Card for 429 Head Constable on its official portal cisfrectt.in (http://cisfrectt.in/) on the said date.As the examination date for CISF Head Constable Entrance examination 2019 is not yet announced, the downloaded CISF Admit Card 2019 will have the exam date and timing printed on it. The CISF 2019 entrance examination will be conducted in computer-based test format and will have 100 marks question with 2 hours as the test time duration.Steps to Download CISF Admit Card 2019Step 1- Visit the official site of CISF: cisfrectt.in Step 2- Click on registered candidate linkStep 3- New window will appear, enter the required details and submit itStep 4- The CISF Admit Card 2019 will be displayed and can be downloadedStep 5- Take a printout of CISF HC Admit Card 2019for further referenceFor qualifying to next rounds, candidates need to secure a minimum of 35 percent in online test. However, the SC/ST/OBC candidates will pass the first selection phase by scoring at least 33 percent.