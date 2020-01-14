English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
CISF Apprehends 20-Year-Old Man with Pistol, Live Bullet at Delhi Metro Station
Vishal Pal had kept the pistol and the live bullet in his bag, and it was detected during x-ray screening of his luggage at 1 pm at the Shahdara metro station.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: A 20-year-old man was apprehended by CISF personnel at a Delhi Metro station on Tuesday for allegedly carrying a pistol and a live bullet in his baggage, officials said.
Vishal Pal had kept the pistol and the live bullet in his bag, and it was detected during x-ray screening of his luggage at 1 pm at the Shahdara metro station, they said.
Pal was handed over to the Delhi Police as he did not have a gun licence, the officials added.
-
