Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

CISF Dogs Who Secured Delhi Metro Retire from Service, Receive Medals, Selfies and Hugs at Farewell

The CISF's Delhi Metro security head and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Raghubir Lal awarded the dogs, who were accompanied by their handlers, medals, certificates of appreciation and mementos.

PTI

Updated:November 19, 2019, 9:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
CISF Dogs Who Secured Delhi Metro Retire from Service, Receive Medals, Selfies and Hugs at Farewell
CISF dogs with their handlers at a ceremony where they were decorated with medals and certificates. (Image: Twitter/CISFHQrs)

New Delhi: While it is usual for those who retire from service to get medals, certificates and mementos on their last day at work, seven canines of the CISF had a similar farewell on Tuesday and earned some salutes and selfies with the troops in uniform.

In a unique ceremony, Hina, Kite, Jelly, Jessy, Lucy, Lovely and the lone male dog Veer were accorded a warm send off by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after they completed their varied tenures in securing the Delhi Metro against various threats and nefarious activities.

The CISF's Delhi Metro security head and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Raghubir Lal awarded the dogs, who were accompanied by their handlers, medals, certificates of appreciation and mementos at a ceremony held at a force camp here.

A special farewell was accorded to them by troops in uniform who lined up to salute the four-legged soldiers as they took their last walk in the camp.

"These canines have conducted anti-sabotage checks on thousands of suspicious items, bags and narcotics and participated in numerous mock drills and anti-terror sweeping exercises at the Delhi metro that witnesses a footfall of over 28 lakh each day," Lal told PTI.

"They have kept us all safe for so many years and hence a befitting farewell was arranged for them," he said.

Handlers and some other CISF troops were seen hugging and taking selfies with the canines after the ceremony.

"It is like parting from a dear friend. This is an emotional moment," a jawan who took a selfie with Veer said.

The dogs who retired were of three different breeds like labradors (Hina, Kite, Jelly, Lucy and Lovely), a cocker spaniel (Veer) and a German shepherd (Jessy).

The canines were later handed over to a local NGO who will take care of them, Lal said.

The CISF has deployed over 13,000 troops and over 50 canines to secure the over 200 metro stations operational in the national capital region.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram