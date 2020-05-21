INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

CISF Conducts Flag March in Mumbai to Enforce Coronavirus-Induced Lockdown

A view of deserted roads outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Reuters)

A view of deserted roads outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Five companies of the Central Armed Police Forces, including personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), reached Mumbai on Monday for deployment in areas severely affected by Covid-19, including slums of Dharavi, an official said on Thursday.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 10:09 AM IST
Share this:

Personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force conducted a flag march in an area of south Mumbai on Wednesday night to enforce strict implementation of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Five companies of the Central Armed Police Forces, including personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force

(CISF), reached Mumbai on Monday for deployment in areas severely affected by Covid-19, including slums of Dharavi, an official said on Thursday.

Armed with their weapons, batons and shields, the CISF personnel conducted a flag march in Bhendi Bazaar area on

Wednesday night, he said.

More than 700 Mumbai Police personnel have so far contracted the coronavirus infection. Of them, 10 have died of

the disease till now.

With the deployment of central forces, the Mumbai Police personnel will get some relief in lockdown duties, the

official said.

The central forces will assist the Mumbai Police in maintaining law and order and to prevent any untoward incident

in the city during the lockdown.

Personnel of the central forces have been deployed in zones 1,3,5,6 and 9 of the city covering some areas of south

and central Mumbai and parts of eastern and western suburbs, the official said.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading