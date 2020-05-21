CISF, CRPF Camps, High Rises, Villages Among 63 Containment Zones in UP's Gautam Buddha Nagar

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) camp and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp besides some high rises, posh sectors and villages are among the 63 containment zones identified in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Thursday.

The district adjoining Delhi in western UP has recorded 293 positive cases of coronavirus, including five deaths till Wednesday, they said.

Amid the fourth phase of lockdown, the district administration has identified 63 containment zones across Noida and Greater Noida where movement will be restricted in a bid to break the transmission chain of COVID-19.

There are 37 Category-I containment zones, which have one positive case, while 26 zones in Category-II have recorded more than one case, the district administration said.

Category I containment zones are those where only a radius of 250 metres, or the entire mohalla, has been designated as a containment zone. Category-II zones have a radius of 500 metres along with a buffer of 250 metres.

Containment zones will have restricted in and out movement except for emergency cases and essential services. Only healthcare personnel, sanitation workers and door-step delivery services are allowed in such areas, it said in an order.

Also, contact tracing and door to door surveillance will be ensured in these areas, besides intervention of medical experts, if needed, it added.

"Complete details will be maintained of people coming in or going out of containment zones," the administration said, warning of legal action against rule violators under the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a government official).

Among containment zones in Category-1 are Noida's Sector 19 block B, 40, 41, 46, 48, Sector 68, 7, Ajnara Daffodil in Sector 137, village Chhaprauli in Sector 168, Yakubpur in Sector 83, Sai Upvan near village Haibatpur, Salarpur in Sector 102, Shramik Kunj Sector 110, Purvanchal Royal Park in Sector 137, Jalvayu Towers in Sector 47, village Chhalera in Sector 44, according to an official list.

In Greater Noida, villages Surajpur, Tugalpur, Faleda, Dadupur in Dankaur block, NCR City, Mangrauli in Jewar block, Nawada on Yamuna Expressway, Sutyana, Kalicharan Mandir in Kasna, Galaxy North Avenue II in Gaur City II, Panchsheel Hynish, CISF and CRPF camps, Saya Zion I Gaur City I, Samriddhi Grand Avenue, Himsagar Apartment, Nirala Estate in Greater Noida (West), Ace City, HIG Apartment in Omnicron I sector, Near Vishal Mega Mart village Surajpur and YEIDA plot number 8 in Sector 24, the list stated.

In category-II are Noida's Sector 30, Skytech in Sector 76, Sector 10, Paras Tierea, Sector 137, Ace Golf Shire in Sector 150, Sector 19 B Block, Chaura Village in Sector 22, Village Sadarpur and Khajoor Colony in Sector 45, Sector 9, Nithari in Sector 31, Sector 8, Village Mamura in Sector 66, Sector 12, Chhajarsi in Sector 63, Sector 5, Village Nangla in Phase II, Sector 15, Sector 27 and Sunshine Helios in Sector 78, the list stated.

In Greater Noida, Pi I, Pi I Advocate Colony, Village Bisrakh, Nat Madhiya Village, Sector Alpha I, Jalvayu Vihar in Sector P-3, Village Malakpur, WHO Society in Chi-II Sector, according to the list.