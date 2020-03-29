CISF Head Constable on Duty at Mumbai Airport, BSF Second-in-command Test Positive for Covid-19

New Delhi: A CISF head constable and the second-in-command of BSF are the first two positive cases of Covid-19 in the paramilitary forces.

The CISF personnel was posted at Mumbai airport and doctors believe he contracted the infection on duty while checking passengers.

“He was posted at the international terminal and it is more or less certain that he contracted the virus on duty,” a CISF official in charge of airports told CNN-News18. The official said on March 25, the head constable registered temperature slightly more than normal in the routine temperature check and was therefore tested for Covid-19.

“He was asymptomatic. Even now his temperature is normal but he has cough and cold. We have sent his sample for a third test to confirm,” the official said.

Hemendra Kumar, the spokesperson of CISF said all precautions are being taken. "He was first in Hiranandani hospital and once his tests showed positive, he was moved to Kasturba Gandhi hospital," he said. Fourteen people who shared the barrack with the head constable have also been quarantined.

The BSF, too, has quarantined 50 people who could have come in contact with the infected second-in-command officer. The officer is posted at Tekanpur near Gwalior and was, ironically, the supervisory officer for the 200-bed quarantine facility. As part of this role, he came in contact with several senior officers during meetings, including the director of the academy.

It is suspected that the BSF officer came in contact with an infected UK citizen during a family event.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube