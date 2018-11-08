English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5 Killed as Naxals Detonate Bomb in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada Day Before PM Modi's Rally
This is the second attack by the Naxals in the poll-bound state in recent days. On October 30, two police personnel and a Doordarshan cameraman were killed in a Naxal attack in Nilawaya village under the Aranpur police station.
Security personnel during a search operation in Maoist-affected area. (File photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Five people, including a CISF jawan, was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in triggered by Naxals in poll-bound Chhattsigarh's Dantewada district on Thursday.
Two personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were also injured in the incident, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told news agency PTI.
The explosion took place in a hilly area in Bacheli in Dantewada when the personnel were returning to their camp after purchasing groceries from market, he said. The civilians killed in the blast included the bus driver, conductor and cleaner.
The attack comes a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s campaign in the state on Friday. Gandhi will address five rallies over two days, including in Rajnandangaon, the constituency of CM Raman Singh, while Modi will visit Jagdalpur.
This is the second attack by the Naxals in the poll-bound state in recent days. On October 30, two police personnel and a Doordarshan cameraman were killed in a Naxal attack in Nilawaya village under the Aranpur police station.
Dantewada falls under the Naxal-affected Bastar region, which also includes Bijapur, Konta, Chitrakot, Bastar, Narainpur, Kondagaon, Keshkal, Kanker, Bhanupratappur, Antagarh and Jagdalpur. Of them, eight are held by the Congress and the rest by the BJP.
This region has been witness to some of the deadliest Maoist attacks in the country over several years, and the recent attack on the Doordarshan crew brought the issue of Naxalism back to headlines.
A total of 18 assembly seats spread across eight Naxal-hit districts will go to polls in the first phase on November 12 and rest 72 seats on November 20. The opposition Congress has been trying to wrest power from the BJP which has been ruling the state since 2003 under Chief Minister Raman Singh.
The Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases on November 12 and 20. The results will be announced on December 11.
Two personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were also injured in the incident, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told news agency PTI.
The explosion took place in a hilly area in Bacheli in Dantewada when the personnel were returning to their camp after purchasing groceries from market, he said. The civilians killed in the blast included the bus driver, conductor and cleaner.
The attack comes a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s campaign in the state on Friday. Gandhi will address five rallies over two days, including in Rajnandangaon, the constituency of CM Raman Singh, while Modi will visit Jagdalpur.
This is the second attack by the Naxals in the poll-bound state in recent days. On October 30, two police personnel and a Doordarshan cameraman were killed in a Naxal attack in Nilawaya village under the Aranpur police station.
Dantewada falls under the Naxal-affected Bastar region, which also includes Bijapur, Konta, Chitrakot, Bastar, Narainpur, Kondagaon, Keshkal, Kanker, Bhanupratappur, Antagarh and Jagdalpur. Of them, eight are held by the Congress and the rest by the BJP.
This region has been witness to some of the deadliest Maoist attacks in the country over several years, and the recent attack on the Doordarshan crew brought the issue of Naxalism back to headlines.
A total of 18 assembly seats spread across eight Naxal-hit districts will go to polls in the first phase on November 12 and rest 72 seats on November 20. The opposition Congress has been trying to wrest power from the BJP which has been ruling the state since 2003 under Chief Minister Raman Singh.
The Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases on November 12 and 20. The results will be announced on December 11.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #90sMoviesIn2018: Watch This Movie Now and You'll Know Bobby Deol is the Best Part of Soldier
- ‘Thor' Chris Hemsworth Has a Special Diwali Wish For His Indian Fans
- Mohammad Kaif Joins Delhi Daredevils as Assistant Coach
- Thugs Of Hindostan Movie Review: Aamir, Amitabh Present a Solid Case of Great Boast, Little Roast
- Meet Kodo Nishimura, The Japanese Monk Who Loves Make-up
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...