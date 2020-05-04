CISF Jawan Injured after Militants Hurl Grenade at Security Forces' Camp in Srinagar

Srinagar: A CISF jawan was injured in a grenade attack on a security forces' camp at Nowgam area of Srinagar on Monday, officials said.

Militants hurled a grenade at the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) camp guarding a power installation at Wagoora area under Nowgam police station area, the officials said.

A CISF jawan was injured in the attack. Security forces have launched search operations to track down the assailants.

