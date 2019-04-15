CISF Jawan Returns Bag Containing Rs 1 Lakh, Other Valuables to Owner at Delhi Airport

A CISF jawan at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Sunday returned an unattended bag containing Rs 1 lakh, along with valuables to its rightful owner, who had mistakenly forgotten his luggage on the output roller.The incident occurred when CISF Manoj Kumar informed his senior about an attended bag lying on the output roller of the X-BIS machine at the IGI airport metro station. The bag was immediately run through a security check. After ascertaining that it contained no suspicious articles, it was opened and cash worth Rs. 1.07 lakh, an iphone and some other documents were discovered.The bag also contained a name tag with contact details of its owner, a 58-year-old Mukesh Jain. The police then contacted Jain, who confirmed that he owns the bag and said that he mistakenly forgot it on the output roller while travelling from the airport metro station to New Delhi.Jain was later summoned to the airport and the bag containing valuables was restored to its rightful owner, who thanked CISF Kumar for his service.