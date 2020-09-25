CISF Nabs Man With Rs 35L 'SuSpiciouS' Cash At Delhi Metro Station

New Delhi: The CISF has apprehended a man for allegedly carrying Rs 35 lakh “suspicious” cash at a Delhi Metro station, officials said Friday. They said the passenger, Ajmalbhai (44), was intercepted on Thursday at the Tagore Garden station.

“Rs 35 lakh was detected in the bag of the man who is a resident of Patan district in Gujarat. He could not explain as to why he was carrying such huge amount of money. As the cash looked suspicious, the Central Industrial Security Force personnel handed over the man to the Income Tax Department for further probe,” a senior officer of the force said. The CISF guards the Delhi Metro network.

