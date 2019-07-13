Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

CISF Nabs Zimbabwean Woman with Drugs Worth Rs 21 Lakh at Delhi Airport

A search of the woman's baggage led to the recovery of multiple pouches of pseudoephedrine drugs weighing 20.8kg valued at Rs 21 lakh. Pseudoephedrine, a stimulant drug, was concealed in numerous purses kept in her bag, the official said.

PTI

Updated:July 13, 2019, 4:53 PM IST
CISF Nabs Zimbabwean Woman with Drugs Worth Rs 21 Lakh at Delhi Airport
Representative image.
New Delhi: A Zimbabwean woman has been nabbed by the CISF at the Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling narcotics worth Rs 21 lakh, a senior official said on Saturday. The woman, Nastor Farirai Ziso, 34, was on her way to Ndola in Zambia via the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on Friday night, he said.

She was intercepted by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and a search of her baggage led to the recovery of multiple pouches of pseudoephedrine drugs weighing 20.8kg. Pseudoephedrine, a stimulant drug, was concealed in numerous purses kept in her bag, the official said, adding that the cache is valued at about Rs 21 lakh.

The woman was handed over to the anti-narcotics authority, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), for registration of a criminal case against her and a detailed probe, he said.

In a similar incident at Kerala's Kannur International airport Friday, CISF personnel apprehended a man for carrying 910g of hashish by hiding it in his slippers and inner wear. The man, identified as Ajas Valiyaballath, was bound for Doha.

He has also been handed over to the NCB for further legal action and probe, the official said. The hashish, a drug made from resin of cannabis, cache is estimated to be worth Rs 7 lakh.

