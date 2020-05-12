CISF Official Posted in Kolkata Succumbs to Coronavirus Infaction

A Central Industrial Security Force personnel posted in Kolkata has succumbed to coronavirus, taking the virus death toll in the force to three, officials said on Tuesday.

This is the sixth death in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) or paramilitary forces, under the command of the Union home ministry, due to COVID-19 with two casualties in the Border Security Force and one in the Central Reserve Police Force.

Assistant Sub Inspector Jharu Burman, 55, posted at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSEL) security unit in Kolkata succumbed to coronavirus on Monday, a senior official said.

He was under treatment in a local hospital for sometime, he said.

