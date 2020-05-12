INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

CISF Official Posted in Kolkata Succumbs to Coronavirus Infaction

Representational Image.

Representational Image.

This is the sixth death in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) or paramilitary forces, with two casualties in the Border Security Force and one in the Central Reserve Police Force.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 12:22 PM IST
Share this:

A Central Industrial Security Force personnel posted in Kolkata has succumbed to coronavirus, taking the virus death toll in the force to three, officials said on Tuesday.

This is the sixth death in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) or paramilitary forces, under the command of the Union home ministry, due to COVID-19 with two casualties in the Border Security Force and one in the Central Reserve Police Force.

Assistant Sub Inspector Jharu Burman, 55, posted at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSEL) security unit in Kolkata succumbed to coronavirus on Monday, a senior official said.

He was under treatment in a local hospital for sometime, he said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

  • Tags: CISFKolkata
  • First Published: May 12, 2020, 12:22 PM IST
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading