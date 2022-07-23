CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » CISF Personnel Allegedly Dies by Suicide at Kolkata Airport; Body Found in Washroom
CISF Personnel Allegedly Dies by Suicide at Kolkata Airport; Body Found in Washroom

By: News Desk

PTI

Last Updated: July 23, 2022, 11:24 IST

Kolkata, India

The body of Pankaj Kumar, a sub-inspector, was found lying in a pool of blood around 7.45 pm on Friday. (Representative image/News18)

He had a gunshot wound on the forehead and his service pistol was found lying beside the body

A CISF personnel has allegedly shot himself dead at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, police said. The body of Pankaj Kumar, a sub-inspector, was found lying in a pool of blood around 7.45 pm on Friday at the basement toilet meant for airport staff, they said.

His body was found after airport security personnel rushed to the toilet on hearing a gunshot. He had a gunshot wound on the forehead and his service pistol was found lying beside the body, they added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and police are questioning his colleagues and other airport staffers to ascertain why Kumar took his life. A case of unnatural death has been registered, police said.

As the incident happened away from the passenger movement area, it did not cause any hindrance to airport operations, officials said.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

first published:July 23, 2022, 11:24 IST
last updated:July 23, 2022, 11:24 IST