English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CISF Personnel Killed in Fire at Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at Delhi’s CGO Complex, Cooling Process Underway
A CISF sub-inspector fell unconscious after inhaling the smoke and was taken to AIIMS, where he succumbed to injuries.
Loading...
New Delhi: A CISF sub-inspector died from smoke inhalation following a fire at the office of the Ministry of Social Justice in South Delhi's CGO complex on Wednesday. The building houses important government offices, according to Delhi Fire Services officials.
The fire department got a call regarding the blaze on the fifth floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at 8:34 am. Twenty-five tenders were rushed to the spot, the officials said.
The fire started at an office of the social justice and empowerment ministry in the building. The flames have been contained and the cooling process is underway, Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.
A CISF sub-inspector fell unconscious after inhaling the smoke and was taken to AIIMS, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Offices of the drinking water and sanitation ministry, forest ministry and a branch of the Indian Air Force are located in the Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan, previously known as Paryavaran Bhawan.
The fire department got a call regarding the blaze on the fifth floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at 8:34 am. Twenty-five tenders were rushed to the spot, the officials said.
The fire started at an office of the social justice and empowerment ministry in the building. The flames have been contained and the cooling process is underway, Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.
A CISF sub-inspector fell unconscious after inhaling the smoke and was taken to AIIMS, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Offices of the drinking water and sanitation ministry, forest ministry and a branch of the Indian Air Force are located in the Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan, previously known as Paryavaran Bhawan.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twinkle Khanna's Warning to Akshay Kumar For Setting Himself on Fire Will Leave You in Splits
- Delhi Ranked Most Polluted Capital in the World - Here's How We Can Reduce Air Pollution
- Fan Asks Ranvir Shorey to Not Be Like Other Commercial Celebrities, Here’s What He Said
- Jio Effect: India Has The Most Inexpensive Mobile Data Rates in The World
- Oppo F11 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Announced for Rs 24,990
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results