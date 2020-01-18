Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

CISF Personnel Rapes Colleague's Four-year-old Daughter in Indian Oil Corporation Township

The accused hails from Tamil Nadu and was posted in the IOCL township. He has been arrested, said BC Mishra, assistant superintendent of police, Jagatsinghpur district.

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2020, 6:40 PM IST
CISF Personnel Rapes Colleague's Four-year-old Daughter in Indian Oil Corporation Township
(This image is only for representational purpose)

Paradip: A CISF personnel posted in Odisha's Paradip allegedly raped his colleague's four-year-old daughter after luring her with chocolate to his quarter, police said on Saturday.

The accused hails from Tamil Nadu and was posted in the IOCL township here. He has been arrested, said BC Mishra, assistant superintendent of police, Jagatsinghpur district.

The accused knew the victim as she is the daughter of another Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who is deployed at the Paradip Refinery Project of the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), police said.

The accused, a head constable in the CISF, allegedly lured the girl to his quarter with chocolate on Friday night and raped her, they said.

A case has been filed after the girl's family lodged a complaint at Abhaychandpur police station on Saturday, police said.

Medical examination of the girl has been completed and further investigations are underway, they added.

