CISF Personnel's CPR Saves Man Who Suffered Cardiac Arrest at Mumbai Airport
A 20-second clip captured by the airport’s CCTV footage shows the officer dashing to the aid of the ailing man.
Source: ANI Screen grab
New Delhi: A man who suffered a cardiac arrest at the Mumbai airport on Friday was rescued by the timely action of a security officer who rushed to revive him.
According to a report in news agency ANI, Mohit Kumar Sharma, an officer of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), gave CPR or cardiopulmonary resuscitation to Satyanarayana Gubbala, a resident of Andhra Pradesh.
According to doctors, the first few seconds after a cardiac arrest are extremely crucial for a person’s life.
Mr Gubbala, who was about to catch a flight from Mumbai to Hyderabad, suddenly collapsed near Terminal 2 after suffering a cardiac arrest.
In the video, Assistant Sub Inspector Sharma, one of the screeners, can be seen rushing in and administering CPR on Gubbala while the other officers called for help.
The passenger was later taken to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital and his condition is stable, the report said.
#WATCH: CISF ASI Mohit Kumar Sharma along with two other CISF personnel gave Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to a passenger who suffered cardiac arrest at Mumbai Airport on Oct 26. The passenger was later shift to Nanavati Hospital & his condition is stable now. pic.twitter.com/cAEmBTaZfF— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2018
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
