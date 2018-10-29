GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
CISF Personnel's CPR Saves Man Who Suffered Cardiac Arrest at Mumbai Airport

A 20-second clip captured by the airport’s CCTV footage shows the officer dashing to the aid of the ailing man.

Updated:October 29, 2018, 12:27 PM IST
New Delhi: A man who suffered a cardiac arrest at the Mumbai airport on Friday was rescued by the timely action of a security officer who rushed to revive him.

A 20-second clip captured by the airport’s CCTV footage shows the officer dashing to the aid of the ailing man.

According to a report in news agency ANI, Mohit Kumar Sharma, an officer of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), gave CPR or cardiopulmonary resuscitation to Satyanarayana Gubbala, a resident of Andhra Pradesh.




According to doctors, the first few seconds after a cardiac arrest are extremely crucial for a person’s life.

Mr Gubbala, who was about to catch a flight from Mumbai to Hyderabad, suddenly collapsed near Terminal 2 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

In the video, Assistant Sub Inspector Sharma, one of the screeners, can be seen rushing in and administering CPR on Gubbala while the other officers called for help.

The passenger was later taken to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital and his condition is stable, the report said.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
