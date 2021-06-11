CISF Promotes 2,100 Personnel to Head Constable Rank

As many as 2,100 officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were promoted on Friday in a ceremony conducted by the paramilitary force that secures airports, Delhi Metro and other important government installations in the country.

A spokesperson from the force said the 2,100 constables have now been promoted to the rank of head constable. Director General, CISF, Sudhir Kumar Saxena attended the ceremony to put ranks to the promoted CISF personnel during a promotion-cum-pipping ceremony held at the force headquarters.

Senior officers including additional director general Arvind Deep, additional director general (airport sector) P S Phalnikar were also present among others during the ceremony.

The spokesperson said that keeping in view of the COVID pandemic and following the guidelines of social distancing, only a few constables were invited from Delhi-NCR units and IGI Airport for putting their rank on promotion during the ceremony.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here