INDIA

CISF Reports 13 Fresh Covid-19 Cases; Maximum in Delhi Metro Unit

CISF jawans check unattended baggage at Kolkata airport. (PTI)

Among the 48 active cases, maximum 31 are in the unit that guards the Delhi Metro followed by 13 in the Mumbai international airport guarding unit.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 2:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force reported 13 fresh cases of COVID-19 among its personnel on Saturday with the maximum being in its Delhi Metro protection unit, officials said.

The 1.62 lakh personnel strong force has a total of 48 active cases of coronavirus with the addition of the new numbers.

Two of its personnel have succumbed to the disease over the last two days.

The maximum rise in cases, at 10, over the last 24 hours has also been reported from the Delhi Metro guarding unit.

Coronavirus positive troops have also been reported at CISF units like Delhi airport (3), Ahmedabad airport (2), Kolkata Port Trust (3) and one at its VIP security unit based at Greater Noida.

The force is tasked to guard civil airports (63 at present) in the country and vital infrastructure in the aerospace and nuclear domain.

The paramilitary forces or the Central Armed Police Forces have over 540 positive cases now and five personnel have succumbed to the disease. These forces, under the command of the Union Home Ministry, include the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB.

