CISF Reports 20 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours, 18 Were Deployed at Delhi Airport

The CISF on Tuesday reported 20 fresh cases among its personnel in the past 24 hours across the country with 18 of them recently deployed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here.

The information comes a day after the government resumed domestic air travel with certain exemptions from lockdown measures.

The force with 1.62 lakh personnel said today that the number of positive cases at the Delhi airport has now reached 25, including the fresh cases. However, the total number of positive cases reported in the paramilitary force in the last 24 hours is 20, taking the total current active cases to 78.

A CISF spokesperson told IANS that these 18 personnel were quarantined 10 days ago when they had no COVID-19 symptoms. "We quarantined a batch of CISF unit deployed at Delhi airport soon after we learnt that one of them came in contact with a COVID-19 suspect. The CISF is maintaining all lockdown measures, including social distancing, while performing duty at the airport," said the spokesperson.

In a positive sign, the CISF said 132 of its personnel have so far been cured of Covid-19. As many as 10 personnel recovered and were discharged on Tuesday, the CISF data revealed.

Of the 78 CISF personnel infected with the deadly virus, 54 are posted in Delhi, 12 in Mumbai, four in Jharkhand, three in Kolkata, two in Chennai and one each in Hyderabad, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.

Of the 54 infected CISF men, 25 were deputed at Delhi airport and 22 at Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) while seven were deputed at different Central Government Building Security (CGBS) duty.

Out of 12 infected CISF personnel in Mumbai, five were deputed at Mumbai airport, three at Hindustan Petroleum/Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and one each at the government mint, Mumbai Port Trust, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.

Among others infected, four were deputed at Bokaro Steel in Jharkhand, two each at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSEL) in Kolkata and Chennai airport, and one each at Kolkata Port Trust, BHEL (Hyderabad), NTPC (Koldam) in Himachal Pradesh, and P&HCS (Chandigarh).

A 55-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) died in the second week of May during treatment in Kolkata in the second week of this month.

The CISF is mandated to provide security to major critical infrastructure in diverse areas. It provides security to nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports, power plants, sensitive government buildings and heritage monuments.

Among the important responsibilities entrusted to the CISF are the DMRC, VIP security, disaster management and establishment of a Formed Police Unit (FPU) of the UN at Haiti.

The increasing number of Covid cases among the CISF, as well as other paramilitary forces, is a major concern. Nearly 800 CAPF or paramilitary personnel have so far been infected with the deadly virus.

