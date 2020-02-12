Delhi result tally
CISF Seizes Rs 45 Lakh in Foreign Currency from Meatballs, Peanuts at Delhi Airport
A video of the interception provided by the force showed the security personnel cracking peanuts, unzipping sealed biscuit packets and digging into oily meat pieces to extract cash wrapped inside.
A jawan from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: The CISF seized Rs 45 lakh worth of foreign currency hidden in cooked meat pieces, peanuts and biscuit packets from a passenger at the Delhi airport, officials said on Wednesday.
The unique modus operandi of currency smuggling came to light on Tuesday evening when security personnel intercepted Murad Ali on the basis of his "suspicious" behaviour when he reached Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport to board an Air India flight to Dubai.
Vigilant #CISF personnel apprehended a passenger namely Mr Murad Alam carrying high volume of foreign currency worth approx. INR 45 lakh concealed in peanuts, biscuit packets & other eatable items kept inside his baggage @ IGI Airport, Delhi. Passenger was handed over to customs. pic.twitter.com/AJgO6x4WjN— CISF (@CISFHQrs) February 12, 2020
"On physical checking of the passengers' baggage, high volume of foreign currencies were found concealed in cooked mutton pieces, peanuts, biscuit packets and other eatables," CISF spokesperson Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh said.
"This is a unique and peculiar way of concealing foreign currency for smuggling," Singh said.
A video of the interception provided by the force showed the security personnel cracking peanuts, unzipping sealed biscuit packets and digging into oily meat pieces to extract an assortment of Saudi Riyal, Qatari Riyal, Kuwaiti Dinar, Omani Riyal and Euro rolled and wrapped neatly inside.
The estimated worth of this seized cache is Rs 45 lakh and the passenger and the currencies have been handed over to Customs authorities for investigation, the CISF spokesperson said.
The Central Industrial Security Force guards the Delhi airport.
