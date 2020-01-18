CISF to Replace J&K Police at Srinagar and Jammu Airports

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday said the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will take over the security related duties being performed by the local police at Srinagar and Jammu airports by the end of this month.

However, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will continue to provide security at these two vital installations as per the existing mechanism, an official spokesman said.

"Acting upon the inspection of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and to bring the Union Territory of J and K at par with the rest of the country, process has been initiated for the CISF to take over the security related duties being performed by the J and K Police at Srinagar and Jammu airports by January 31, while the CRPF will continue to provide security as per the existing mechanism," he said.

The spokesman said suitable arrangements, accordingly, are underway for deployment of the CISF personnel at the two airports.

"Given the expertise of the CISF in the field of aviation security, all airports across the country handling the passenger traffic are being provided security by the force," he said.

