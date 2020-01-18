Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

CISF to Replace J&K Police at Srinagar and Jammu Airports

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will, however, continue to provide security at these two vital installations as per the existing mechanism, an official spokesman said.

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2020, 10:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
CISF to Replace J&K Police at Srinagar and Jammu Airports
File photo of CISF Personnel guarding airports. (Image for representation/PTI)

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday said the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will take over the security related duties being performed by the local police at Srinagar and Jammu airports by the end of this month.

However, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will continue to provide security at these two vital installations as per the existing mechanism, an official spokesman said.

"Acting upon the inspection of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and to bring the Union Territory of J and K at par with the rest of the country, process has been initiated for the CISF to take over the security related duties being performed by the J and K Police at Srinagar and Jammu airports by January 31, while the CRPF will continue to provide security as per the existing mechanism," he said.

The spokesman said suitable arrangements, accordingly, are underway for deployment of the CISF personnel at the two airports.

"Given the expertise of the CISF in the field of aviation security, all airports across the country handling the passenger traffic are being provided security by the force," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram