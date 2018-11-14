English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CISF to Take Over Security of Jammu, Srinagar, Leh Airports From January 1
All the three airports of Jammu and Kashmir are considered to be highly sensitive due to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the state.
File photo of CISF Personnel (PTI)
New Delhi: The security of all three highly sensitive airports in Jammu and Kashmir will be taken over by the CISF, which guards major airports in the country, possibly from January 1 next year, officials said on Wednesday.
The decision to deploy personnel of the Central Industry Security Force (CISF) at Jammu and Srinagar airports, in place of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and at the Leh airport, replacing the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), was taken at a high-level meeting between the Ministries of Home Affairs, Civil Aviation and security agencies recently.
"It has been decided to deploy the CISF at Jammu, Srinagar and Leh airports on the same terms and conditions which are in force for deployment of the CISF at other airports," according to an official communication.
A CISF official said a security audit of all three airports will be carried out by a multi-agency team before the deployment of its personnel. "In all probability, the CISF will take over the security of the three airports by January 1 next year," the official said.
Pre-induction formalities, including a survey, may be conducted on priority to enable the CISF to take over the security of these airports, the official communication said. The terms and conditions for the CISF taking over the security of the three airports include regular payments toward the cost of deployment of the security personnel at Jammu, Srinagar and Leh airports which will be ensured by the ministry of civil aviation, another official said.
All the three airports of Jammu and Kashmir are considered to be highly sensitive due to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the state. Out of around 100 airports, currently 61 major airports are guarded by the CISF. With the addition of three airports, the number of CISF-guarded airports will go up to 64.
The central government has already taken an in-principle decision to deploy CISF personnel, who are trained in aviation security, at all airports in the country phase-wise.
