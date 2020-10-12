CISF Trooper Saves Life of Passenger by Performing CPR at Delhi Metro Station

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) trooper saved the life of a passenger by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at a Delhi Metro station.

Constable Monoj Kumar of the CISF saved the life of Delhi resident A.M. Seikh, 32, when he suddenly felt chest pain and fell down in the paid area near security check point at Ghitorni metro station in south Delhi at about 6.45 p.m. on Sunday.

Kumar was deployed at the metro station when he saw Seikh falling to the ground and immediately rushed to help him finding that he was unconscious and not breathing.

"Without losing any time, the CISF constable started giving cardiopulmonary resuscitation to the passenger observing all precautionary measures. Thereafter, the passenger regained his senses," the CISF said on Monday.

On asking for further medical assistance, the paramilitary foce said, the passenger denied to go to hospital. "He thanked CISF profusely for saving his life."