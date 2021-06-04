Cities are Unlocking, But Precautions Vital: Don't Repeat these Deadly Mistakes from Covid Second Wave

The second wave of Covid-19 proved devastating for India, as cases saw a deathly uptick, and the lack of oxygen and hospital beds and healthcare facilities in many states saw fatal consequences.

The virus initiated stringent lockdowns akin to last year in many parts of the country, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, to name a few. Experts are now forewarning about a third deadly wave approaching India, which might affect children adversely.

However, as cities and states unlock and restrictions ease back into normalisation, here is what one must make sure to save themselves and their closed one from a pandemic that is far from being over.

Social Distancing and Masks All the Way

Even as cities unlock, and shops and other services reopen into normalcy, one should make a norm out of social distancing and masking up to prevent being infected by the virus.

The second wave also saw double masking being adopted by citizens, and healthcare professionals. However, the Union health ministry recently revealed that around half of the country’s population does not wear a mask. It further said in its briefing that only 14 percent of the population wears the mask correctly.

The government cited the numbers based on a study that was conducted in 25 cities. In its briefing the Joint Secretary said that among half of the population who wear a mask, 64 percent just cover their mouth but not nose, which is one of the main entry points of the coronavirus infection.

Covering the mouth and nose is the main purpose of wearing a face mask. While 20 percent of that 50 percent population wears the face mask on their chin and then there are two percent of that group who have the mask on the neck. It is important for the population to understand the gravity of the situation that is being faced by the country at the moment. If you are wearing a face mask then make sure that it is covering your nose, mouth, chin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over the course of the pandemic, has also often repeated - “Do gaj ki doori, mask hai zaroori"; distance of six feet, mask are important. People should maintain distance from others when in public spaces.

As far as possible, Avoid Travel

Despite easing of restrictions, one ought to avail online options for shopping, even for necessities, and avoid going out until absolutely necessary. One should also avoid needless domestic and international travel, and risk exposing oneself to the virus.

Shed Vaccine Hesitancy

Studies have proved the efficacy of vaccines in preventing infection and preventing severe symptoms in the cases of an infection. When one’s turn comes, do not hesitate to get vaccinated.

During the months of April and May 2021, no vaccinated patients died after becoming re-infected with Covid-19, according to a study undertaken by the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, India Today has reported.

Despite a very high viral load, none of the vaccinated persons died from the sickness, according to the first study on breakthrough infections conducted by AIIMS Delhi in April-May.

Out of the 63 patients who had breakthrough infections, 36 received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination, while 27 received at least one dose. Covishield was given to ten individuals, while Covaxin was given to 53.

Get Tested on Time, Avoid Avoiding Symptoms

It is necessary to inform oneself of the various evolving symptoms of Covid-19, and get yourself tested in case any of these prop up in you or your closed ones.

Do not also hesitate to consult your doctor in such a case. Frequently updating your concerned healthcare professional about your condition may prevent your Covid case from becoming severe, later. Self-medication is also not good for patients.

Here are the symptoms listed by WHO:

Most common symptoms:

• fever

• dry cough

• tiredness

Less common symptoms:

• aches and pains

• sore throat

• diarrhoea

• conjunctivitis

• headache

• loss of taste or smell

• a rash on skin, or discolouration of fingers or toes

Serious symptoms:

• difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

• chest pain or pressure

• loss of speech or movement

Extra care for People With Co-morbidities

People with various co-morbid conditions - diabetes, hypertension, obesity, kidney ailments - should take extra precaution to avoid catching the virus.

Avoid going out as much as possible, take extra preventive measures when leaving the house. Also make sure to stay in touch with your doctor for an early diagnosis and hospitalisation in case of the onset of infection.

Post-covid recovery should also become a priority for those who have survived the infection.

