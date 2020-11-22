Cities in Madhya Pradesh Accounted for Bulk of Covid-19 Cases, Says CM Shivraj Chouhan

About 85 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases reported so far in Madhya Pradesh have come from urban areas, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday. He said only 15 per cent of the overall coronavirus infections are reported from rural areas.

Taking stock of the pandemic situation in the state, which has so far reported 1,93,044 cases including 1,798 infections on Sunday, Chouhan pointed out crowding in urban areas for the spike. "Social distancing needs to be adhered to seriously in cities," the CM is quoted as saying by an official.

"It was informed during the meeting that men form 69 per cent of the new cases and women 31 per cent," the official said. Meanwhile, Chouhan directed district collectors not to unnecessarily shut down markets and areas.

In the event of closure of a market, transportation of essential commodities, fruits, milk, vegetables etc should be ensured, Chouhan told officials. The collectors told the CM that COVID-19 cases are rising again due to mingling of people at market places during recent festivities, the official said.

Chouhan said all measures should be taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus among youths because the percentage of youngsters among the total count of patients is higher. Only 10 per cent of the total patients are elderly people since they are taking precautions, the CM was told.