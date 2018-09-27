English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Citing Aadhaar, IMF Says Digitalization Can Make Govts Fairer and More Efficient
The blog titled 'The Digital Accelerator: Revving Up Government in Asia' further said that Asia's digital revolution shows no signs of slowing down.
New Delhi: Digitalisation can make governments fairer and more efficient and India's experience with the Aadhaar for its 1.2 billion residents is a case in point, according a blog posted on IMF website.
"Critically, digitalization can make governments fairer and more efficient.
"India's experience with the Aadhaar the world's largest biometric identification system that provides a unique 12-digit ID number for 1.2 billion residents in India is a case in point," said blog authored by Vitor Gaspar and Chang Yong Rhee.
Vitor Gaspar is director of the IMF's Fiscal Affairs Department and Chang Yong Rhee is Director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department
Stating that Korea, Singapore, Japan, and Malaysia, rank in the world's top ten of digital government, the blog said, "India outperforms advanced economies, on average, while China, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and Thailand outperform their emerging market peers."
It pointed out that from e-commerce giants like China's Alibaba and Japan's Rakuten, to ride-hailing, and digital payment tech startups, like Indonesia's Go-Jek and India's Paytm, and the widespread use of industrial robots for manufacturing, digitalisation is changing the way the region's businesses operate.
