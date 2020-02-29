Struggling with Finances, Man Kills Two Minor Daughters in Andhra Pradesh
On Thursday morning the accused took his daughters on a motorcycle, threw them in a nearby well and fled from the spot.
Representative image.
Hyderabad: A man killed his two daughters by throwing them in a well in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, citing he could not earn enough money for their needs.
According to the police, the accused, Bala Kondaiah, an auto driver, a resident of Srinivasapuram, had two daughters named Bhavana (10) and Shobhana (8). His wife had committed suicide five years ago citing financial problems in the family. After the death of his wife, Kondaiah began staying with his mother along with his daughters. As the children grew, Kondaiah felt that he could not earn enough money for their needs.
On Thursday morning, he took his daughters on a motorcycle, threw them in a nearby well and fled from the spot. Next day, villagers found the bodies in the well and informed the local police. Villagers thought that Kondaiah also committed suicide along with the children but they got the information that he is in Sitaramapuram of Nellore district. Police have registered a case and arrested Kondaiah in connection with the matter.
“We found injuries on Bhavana's head. The investigation is going on and we have to find out if these murders are because of financial problems or not.” said inspector Chalapati.
