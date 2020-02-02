Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

EC Shunts DCP Chinmoy Biswal, Cites Firing Incidents Outside Jamia Univ & Shaheen Bagh Amid Anti-CAA Stir

Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of protests against the country's new citizenship law and the incident had created panic among people.

News18.com

Updated:February 2, 2020, 9:55 PM IST
EC Shunts DCP Chinmoy Biswal, Cites Firing Incidents Outside Jamia Univ & Shaheen Bagh Amid Anti-CAA Stir
File photo: Protesters gather at Shaheen Bagh to oppose the amended Citizenship Act, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday shunted out Delhi's southeast DCP Chinmoy Biswal, citing the "ongoing situation" in the area that saw incidents of firing at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar this week.

The poll body directed Additional DCP (southeast) Kumar Gyanesh to take charge of the area. "As decided by the Election Commission, this is to convey that Chinmoy Biswal IPS (2008), DCP (southeast), stands relieved from his present post with immediate effect and shall report to MHA," the Election Commission spokesperson said.

"In view of the ongoing situation, Commission directs that Kumar Gyanesh, DANIPS (1997) senior most additional DCP (southeast) shall take charge of DCP (southeast) immediately from Chinmoy Biswal IPS," he said.

The action came after local poll officials and police authorities held a meeting to take stock of the situation in Shaheen Bagh ahead of February 8 elections.

"A meeting was called for Saturday evening at the Shaheen Bagh Police Station. But due to a firing incident near the anti-CAA protest site, some of the officers could not join. So, we sat and discussed the situation afterwards," a senior poll official in Okhla constituency said.

A man fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh before being taken into custody on Saturday. Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of protests against the country's new citizenship law and the incident had created panic among people.

Asked if the environment is conductive to hold elections, another senior officer said, "Yes, nothing to worry, authorities are extra vigilant". "The situation is being assessed across the city on a daily basis," he added.

Saturday's firing incident came two days after a youth fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters near the Jamia university in which a student was wounded.

Amid the ongoing protests, Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh had on Friday visited the area to assess the situation and preparedness ahead of the assembly elections, and said there was no obstruction in areas where poll activities will be conducted.

Singh said, police forces and election machineries are on "extra vigil" and assessing the situation all the time across the national capital. Shaheen Bagh falls in Okhla constituency.

The anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the national capital and the agitation at Shaheen Bagh, which has been going on for nearly 50 days, has been thrusted by political parties into a poll issue.

Polls for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi are due on February 8 with counting of votes on February 11.

(with PTI inputs)

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

