INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Citing Joblessness Due to Lockdown, Man Ends Life in Front of Train in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Representative image.

Representative image.

In the suicide note recovered from the spot, it stated that he was suffering from chronic cough and respiratory-related illness apart from being jobless with the prolonged coronavirus-induced lockdown.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 9:05 PM IST
Share this:

A 50-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Friday by jumping in front of a train near Maigalganj railway station here leaving behind a suicide note stating that he was unemployed due to the ongoing lockdown, police said. The victim was identified as Bhanu Prakash Gupta, they said.

In the suicide note recovered from the spot, it stated that he was suffering from chronic cough and respiratory-related illness apart from being jobless with the prolonged coronavirus-induced lockdown. He said that he was facing a cash crunch owing to the lockdown that had made his life miserable.

Kheri District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh told PTI that the deceased man and his elderly mother were both beneficiaries of Antyodaya scheme and were regularly receiving foodgrains. He added that Gupta had worked at a restaurant in neighbouring Shahjahanpur district.

The DM assured that the aggrieved family will be provided all help and assistance.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading