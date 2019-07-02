Citing PM Modi's Stern Message, Congress Seeks Akash Vijayvargiya's Sacking for Hitting Civic Official

Indore: Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that arrogance and misbehaviour cannot be tolerated in the BJP, the ruling Congress in Madhya Pradesh Tuesday demanded expulsion of BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya for assaulting a civic official with a cricket bat recently.

Reacting to the Congress' demand, the state BJP said they follow directives of the Central leadership.

According to sources, PM Modi told the parliamentary party meeting in Delhi that arrogance and misbehaviour cannot be tolerated.

"Whoever it may be, whoever's son he may be... such arrogance, misbehaviour cannot be tolerated" and action should be taken against them," Modi was quoted as saying.

Akash had attacked a civic official with a cricket bat while opposing a demolition drive, drawing flak from various quarters.

Akash, who is out on bail, had appeared unapologetic, over the incident though he said that he would try to follow Mahatma Gandhi's path of non-violence in future while raising public issues.

Akash's father and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was present in the meeting when Modi deplored the incident.

"After this clear message by the prime minister, the BJP should not waste time in expelling Akash from the party. Hopefully, after the PM's message, the leaders of the state BJP will stop glorifying Akash," said state Congress spokesman Neelabh Shukla.

Kailash Vijayvargiya had said on Monday that his son was a novice. When asked about the possibility of a disciplinary action against Akash, BJP's Madhya Pradesh unit vice president Rameshwar Sharma appeared to evade a straight reply. "We follow whatever the Central leadership of the party decides," he said.

Sharma alleged the state government has been working against Opposition leaders out of a political vendetta.

Earlier, some local BJP leaders had termed the action to arrest Akash as unfair and said that police and administration were misused.

When asked about these allegations, Sharma said, "It is not appropriate to comment on this as the matter is pending in court".

Responding to a query on Akash being welcomed after his release from jail at the local BJP office, Sharma feigned ignorance.