Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Citizens Entitled to Breathe Fresh Air, Says National Green Tribunal

The National Green Tribunal dismissed a plea filed by a public sector distribution company seeking permission to use diesel generators. The EPCA on October 9 had ordered that diesel generator sets will be banned in Delhi and nearby cities.

PTI

Updated:October 18, 2019, 5:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Citizens Entitled to Breathe Fresh Air, Says National Green Tribunal
A view of Rajpath road engulfed in haze in New Delhi on Thursday (PTI)

New Delhi: Citizens are entitled to breathe fresh air, the National Green Tribunal has said while dismissing a plea filed by a public sector distribution company seeking permission to use diesel generators.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel junked a plea on Wednesday filed by Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam seeking breather from the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority's (EPCA) order on banning use of diesel generators to combat air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The petitioner had said that while it is under obligation to distribute electricity, there are limitations in distributing power in the entire area due to technical non-feasibility.

"This makes it a compulsion to use diesel generator sets. The appellant made a representation placing this difficulty for consideration by the State Pollution Control Board and a copy of which has been marked to EPCA constituted under the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, but the same has not been considered," it said.

The EPCA on October 9 ordered that diesel generator sets will be banned in Delhi and nearby cities, such as Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad, starting October 15.

The tribunal said that in view of the fact that Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been duly notified under the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and is binding and that the impugned order is merely enforcing the GRAP, there is no illegality in the order.

"Impugned action is an undoubted need for protection of environment and public health. If the appellant cannot supply electricity, it is for the appellant to find out ways and means within the purview of law. This cannot be ground to use DG sets in violation of air quality protection norms. Citizens are entitled to breathe in fresh air. Thus, no interference is called for," the NGT said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram