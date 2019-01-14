English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Citizens' Report to SC Urges Halt on Coal Mining in Meghalaya
On December 13, 15 miners got trapped when an illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills districts was flooded.
The 15 miners have been trapped inside the mine since December 13.
Shillong: A month after 15 miners got trapped in an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya, a group of social activists released a citizens' report urging the Supreme Court to crackdown on coal mining and the coal mafias in the state.
According to the two-volume report filed by social activists social activists Agnes Kharshing, Amita Sangma, Angela Rangad, Michael N. Syiem, the Meghalaya Government “actively colluded in helping coal miners” to extract coal, blatantly flouting the ban set by the National Green Tribunal.
The first volume of the citizens' report examines the claims about livelihood and tribal autonomy vis-a-vis coal mining. It looks at how and why unregulated and illegal coal mining in Meghalaya continues even after the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court of India.
The second volume puts together these reports in the backdrop of the murderous attack on Kharshiing and Sangma by the "coal mafia (coal mine owners that include five public representatives, bureaucrats, administration and police officials) and leaders of self-styled non-state social groups and 'NGOs' and the total state apathy towards these attacks".
Based on many existing peer-reviewed research papers, news reports, publicly available government documents, audit reports and civil society experiences, the report demanded that coal mining in Meghalaya be stopped completely and other forms of energy and livelihood that are climate-friendly but need investment be given a push.
The report urged the apex court to act against against the coal mafias who are undermining and misleading the democratic institutions such as the NGT and the courts.
"All transportation orders be rescinded and no further transportation of coal be permitted. Any coal awaiting transportation should be taken over by the government and used for public sector undertakings," the report noted
Urging the court to initiate a CBI inquiry into the attack on Kharshiing and Sangma, the report said: "Legal action be taken against all the people, including government officials, who are responsible for the loss of revenue of the government as named in the Comptroller Auditor General's reports."
"There is a need to freeze all land registrations in and around the mining areas... The court has to uphold NGT ruling on ban till proper regulatory framework on prospecting, granting of leases, granting of necessary clearances, environmentally-sustainable mining, mine reclamation, land laws and labour laws are in place," the report said.
It noted that Indian Space Research Organisation and North East Space Application Centre should be directed to maintain real-time maps in the three states of Meghalaya, Assam and Nagaland through Global Positioning System to monitor the trucks, performance of police, mining and transport departments to ensure transparency and tax compliance.
Noting that despite an interim NGT ban on coal mining since April 2014, the report said that fresh mining of coal has continued and illegal transportation of coal also continued as usual.
"The state government must develop and host in the public domain an end-to-end, transaction-based management information system that enables suo motu disclosure (as mandated under Section 4, Right to Information Act) of leases granted, mining lease documents, environment clearances, forest clearances, pollution control board clearances, royalties paid, quantum of mineral extracted and royalty paid," the report stated.
