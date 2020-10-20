'Citizens' Safety Priority of Govt': Amit Shah Reiterates PM's Appeal to Follow Covid Norms Amid Festivals

Asserting that security and well-being of Indians was a top priority for the Modi government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asked everyone to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal on COVID-19, saying only a united and determined India can overcome this pandemic crisis.

Shah's appeal came soon after the Prime Minister, in an address to the nation, asked people to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, saying this is not the time to be careless as the virus is still around and even a small negligence can dampen the festive spirit.

"Safety and well-being of Indians has been a top priority for the Modi government. And saving lives of the citizens in this battle against coronavirus has been a prime responsibility of the Modi government. In his address to the nation today, Prime Minister Modi has reiterated this resolve," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The home minister requested everyone to follow the Prime Minister's appeal to not let their guard down, till a vaccine is developed and make it as a guiding motto and keep their family safe. "Only a united and determined India can overcome this crisis," he asserted.

In his address, Modi cited examples of the US and several European countries to note that the coronavirus cases there have seen a sudden and worrisome rise after witnessing a fall, as he cautioned citizens against any laxity until an effective cure is found.