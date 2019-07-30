Citizens Wake up to Two Double Murders, Both Couples, in Kolkata and Outskirts

Kolkata: Residents of West Bengal woke up to two gruesome cases of double murders on Tuesday morning.

The first incident that took place at Narendrapur in South 24 Parganas district involved a middle-aged couple, while the second one happened at Netaji Nagar in the southern fringes of Kolkata where an elderly couple was found dead.

Bodies of the middle-aged couple at Siyadah Turia under Narendrapur Police station were found in two separate suitcases inside their house on Tuesday morning. The door of the house was locked from outside.

The bodies of Pradip Biswas (50) and his wife Alpana (40) were found by the former’s elder brother Joy who had come to check on them as the couple was reportedly missing since July 28. Their mobile phones were also switched off.

As foul smell was emanating from inside, Joy broke open the house with the help of neighbours. Soon, they found the two trolleys with the bodies in the bathroom.

Police came and cordoned off the area. A forensic team and dog squad also reached the spot. The bodies have been taken for post mortem. The motive of the murders is yet to be ascertained.

The couple were caretakers of the house which belonged to a 69-year-old person named Dipankar De, who lives in the Kasba area of Kolkata. As the Biswas couple was untraceable for a few days, De had asked Pradip’s brother Joy on Tuesday morning to check on them.

The other incident in which Dilip Mukherjee (75) and his wife Sapna were found murdered in their residence at Netaji Nagar seemed to be a case of robbery.

While Sapna’s body was found near the staircase landing, her husband’s body was found lying on the bed. An investigator in Kolkata Police said Dilip was gagged and smothered using a pillow and Sapna was strangulated to death.

“The rooms were ransacked and cash worth Rs 50,000-70,000 was missing from the house. This appears to be a case of robbery and the accused might have been known to the couple. The house was recently repaired and labourers were given access to the house,” said Murlidhar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime). The couple were childless.