Citizens Without Aarogya Setu App Cannot Be Denied Public Services, Observes Karnataka HC

The Karnataka High Court on Monday observed that neither governments nor private entities could deny citizens any services if they are unable to produce the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices.

A bench of Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi was hearing a petition filed by Anivar A Aravind challenging the mandatory use of Aarogya Setu application for accessing public services. The court on June 12 had ordered that the app was not mandatory for air or rail travel.​

The petitioner argued that the app could discriminate on grounds of poverty and disability and given the nature of the app and lack of awareness and absence of a privacy law, it cannot be made mandatory.

The plea also sought that the government withdraw the app, destroy all data collected, and disclose where all data has already been collected. The court has given the respondents till November 3 to file any evidence/arguments in favour of the app.

The matter will be next heard on November 10.