Peaceful Protest After Due Permission Won't be Stopped, Say Police as Violence Grips South Delhi

New Delhi: Police on Sunday urged anti-Citizenship Act protesters to maintain calm and peace as violence grips Delhi. The officers said that peaceful agitation after "due permission" will not be stopped.

"We request students to remain calm and peaceful. If they have any problem call our control rooms. Don't give shelters to unwanted elements. No one stopping them going for peaceful demonstrations after due permissions," a police source said.

In the wake of violent protest against the amended citizenship law in south Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also appealed people not to indulge in violence.

The Jamia Teachers' Association also condemned the arson and appealed to students to stay away from such "direction-less" protest led by local political leaders.

The JMI students have disassociated themselves from the violence. "We have time and again maintained that our protests are peaceful and non-violent. We stand by this approach and condemn any party involved in the violence. We have maintained clam even when students have been lathi-charged and some women protesters have been badly beaten up. Media personal are a witness to these events," the JMI students said in a statement.

