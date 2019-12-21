Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Bhim Army Chief Detained from Jama Masjid; UP Death Toll Climbs to 9

Event Highlights Mobile Internet Restored in Assam

Death Toll Climbs to 9 in UP

Bhim Army Chief Detained Again

Several Detained, Injured at Delhi Gate



Speaking to the media after he emerged again, the Bhim Army chief said the protests would continue till the government does not withdraw the “black law”. “Police have been attacking since morning...we have not attacked them. I have evidence to prove that RSS has planned this attack against us. We are continuing our protest in a peaceful manner,” he said.

Read More Citizenship Act Protests LIVE Updates: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was playing hide and seek with Delhi Police at Jama Masjid, was detained hours after the security personnel tried to take him into custody during the outfit's march against the amended citizenship law. According to a Bhim Army functionary, their protest started after the Friday prayers around 1pm and Azad was present in the march. However, when police tried to detain him, supporters took him away and he was given shelter by a family.Speaking to the media after he emerged again, the Bhim Army chief said the protests would continue till the government does not withdraw the “black law”. “Police have been attacking since morning...we have not attacked them. I have evidence to prove that RSS has planned this attack against us. We are continuing our protest in a peaceful manner,” he said. Dec 21, 2019 8:07 am (IST) Mobile Internet Restored in Assam | Meanwhile, mobile internet services were restored across Assam on Friday morning, several days after it was snapped due to the ongoing protests. But internet services were snapped in several parts of Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka as the state governments tried to bring the law and order situation under control. Dec 21, 2019 8:06 am (IST) Schools and colleges have been closed across Uttar Pradesh a day after stone-pelting or more serious clashes with police were also reported from Bhadohi, Bahraich, Amroha, Farurukhabad, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Hapur, Hathras, Bulandshahr, Hamirpur and Mahoba districts. Dec 21, 2019 7:58 am (IST) Six protesters were killed in clashes that erupted across Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship Amendment Act on Friday taking the total number of protest-related deaths to 9 so far. However, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh claimed that none of the protesters were killed in police firing. While two deaths each were reported from Bijnor, Sambhal and Firozabad, one person each was killed in Meerut, Kanpur and Varanasi. Dec 21, 2019 7:57 am (IST) Bhim Army Chief Detained | Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who had escaped from the police custody on Friday, was again detained early this morning. His protest march at Jama Masjid saw a massive show of strength with thousands of protestors joining the demonstration. Dec 21, 2019 7:55 am (IST) Anti-CAA Protestors Detained, Injured at Delhi Gate | A number of protesters gathered outside the Delhi Police headquarters in the national capital on Friday night to demand the release of around 40 people who were detained in clashes that broke out during an agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Daryaganj area that afternoon. Police hit the protestors with batons and fired water cannons on them, leaving scores of people injured. Dec 21, 2019 7:55 am (IST) Protests against the amended citizenship law continued at many places in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh after Friday prayers despite police restrictions.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad after being detained by the police from Jama Masjid.



He added that he was ready to be arrested but the police has to answer what are they trying to arrest him for. “I have not broken any law...the police have unlawfully detained our workers,” he said.



A Bhim Army functionary said that after giving cops the slip, he came inside Jama Masjid around 4pm, and addressed supporters and also read the Preamble of the Constitution. “Even the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid addressed everyone and told them, 'Aazad is our guest'," the functionary said. Azad urged his supporters to carry on the protest peacefully.



"Those who are indulging in violence are not our people. Our peaceful protest continues at the historic Jama Masjid. Ambedkarites do not indulge in violence.



"Those indulging in violence are from RSS and not from our outfit. I am at Jama Masjid and will stay here. Those who commit violence want to weaken our movement," Azad tweeted in Hindi.



Meanwhile, the death toll in Uttar Pradesh climbed to nine though cops maintained that none of the deaths were due to police firing. While two deaths each were reported from Bijnor, Sambhal and Firozabad, one person each was killed in Meerut, Kanpur and Varanasi.



Schools and colleges have been closed across Uttar Pradesh a day after stone-pelting or more serious clashes with police were also reported from Bhadohi, Bahraich, Amroha, Farurukhabad, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Hapur, Hathras, Bulandshahr, Hamirpur and Mahoba districts. At many places police used lathis, lobbed tear-gas shells and, according to some officials, rubber bullets when they failed to contain angry mobs.