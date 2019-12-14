Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Curfew Relaxed from 9am to 4pm in Guwahati; 8 Army Columns on Standby

Sentiments against the amended Citizenship Act ran high on Friday at the burial of a 17-year-old Christian youth who died in an alleged firing incident while he was returning from a protest venue. Sam Stafford died on Thursday night after sustaining a "bullet injury" at Namgarh area, a few kilometers from his home at Hatigaon, while he was returning from Latasil playground, where singer Zubeen Garg performed in solidarity with protestors against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Read more:
Event Highlights
Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Curfew has been relaxed in Assam’s Guwahati from 9am to 4pm today as violence continued to grip the state amid anger over the Citizenship Amendment Bill and the amended Citizenship Act. Eight columns of the Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed to control the protests.
