Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Curfew Relaxed from 9am to 4pm in Guwahati; 8 Army Columns on Standby

Dec 14, 2019 8:08 am (IST)

Sentiments against the amended Citizenship Act ran high on Friday at the burial of a 17-year-old Christian youth who died in an alleged firing incident while he was returning from a protest venue. Sam Stafford died on Thursday night after sustaining a "bullet injury" at Namgarh area, a few kilometers from his home at Hatigaon, while he was returning from Latasil playground, where singer Zubeen Garg performed in solidarity with protestors against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Read more: