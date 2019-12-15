Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: As Stir Reaches Delhi Police HQ, 3 More Metro Stations Closed; Schools in Affected Areas to Remain Shut Tomorrow

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) alleged violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act were "condemnable act by pseudo-secularist vested interests". In a statement, VHP international secretary general Milind Parande said there was no harm in giving refuge in India to refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan fleeing religious persecution there.
Protesters Reach Delhi Police HQ
Soon after the violence in South Delhi during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, police entered the Jamia Millia Islamia campus and blocked the university gates to nab some "outsiders" who had entered the premises to hide, news agency PTI quoted its sources as saying. Three public buses and a fire tender were set afire by the "miscreants" during the violence and arson in New Friends' Colony. The students claimed that "certain" local elements had "disrupted" their protest and indulged in violence.
Assam Sahitya Sabha, the premier literary organisation of the state, said that they move the Supreme Court for revocation of the amended Citizenship Act. The Sabha also demands the release of all arrested, including KMSS chief Akhil Gogoi, who were exercising their constitutional right of protesting, its resident Parmananda Rajbongshi said.
175 Arrested in Assam Stir So Far | A total of 175 people have been arrested and 1,406 taken into preventive custody across Assam over recent violence in the state during protests against citizenship law, police said. Peasant organisation Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) chief Akhil Gogoi and ULFA pro-talk faction leader Jiten Dutta are among those arrested while 1,406 people have been taken into preventive custody, a senior police officer said.
6 Cops Injured: DCP South Delhi | Deputy Commissioner of Police South Delhi Chinmoy Biswal says that six police personnel were injured. He added, Our only interest is to push the mob back, so law and order can be restored in the area. We have no problem with university (Jamia Millia Islamia University) students.
Chinmoy Biswal, DCP South East: This mob was violent. Around 6 police men have been injured in the stone pelting. We are yet to ascertained the identities. pic.twitter.com/RHF3GCaCUy— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2019
Stir Hits Oil, Gas Output in Assam | Crude oil and gas production in Assam have witnessed a drastic fall due to the ongoing state-wide protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, affecting supply of petrol, diesel and LPG in many districts. The two major PSU fuel producers Oil India Ltd (OIL) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Sunday said their gas output have totally stopped, while oil production is down by over 75 per cent after protests erupted in the state.
NSUI Condemns Lathicharge on Students | NSUI strongly condemns the lathi charge on students who were doing peaceful protest in Jamia Millia Islamia. President Neeraj Kundan says, "The vandalism and use of force of Delhi Police on students who were peacefully doing protest at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi is highly reprehensible. As a student organization we will not tolerate any such action taken against students. NSUI also condemns the incident took place today in Okhla and action should be taken against those who are guilty of disturbing the peace."
Traffic Closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj in Delhi | Traffic closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj due to demonstration at Shaheen Bagh, says Delhi traffic police.
Traffic Alert— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 15, 2019
Traffic movement is closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj due to protest/demonstration at Shaheen Bagh. Traffic is diverted from Sarita Vihar towards Road no. 13A & from Apollo to Road no 13.
Protests Outside Police HQ at 9 pm | "All students and citizens of Delhi are appealed to assemble at Delhi Police Headquarters, ITO at 9.00 PM tonight to ensure that the undeclared emergency in Jamia is lifted immediately," JNUSU calls for protest after police entered the Jamia Millia Islamia campus.
Jamia VC Says Police Action Condemnable | Students who were inside library taken out and are safe; police action condemnable, says Jamia VC Najma Akhtar.
Delhi: Police and protesters outside the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia University; tear gas shells fired at protesters by the police. pic.twitter.com/Zgs8uXoLvb— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2019
8 Train Cancelled: Eastern Railway | Eight trains have been cancelled due to law and order problems on the Azimganj-New Farakka section of the Eastern Railway. Here's a list:
Urged L-G to Take Action: Kejriwal | Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweets that the Delhi government has urged Lieutenant-General Anil Baijal to restore normalcy in the national capital.
Spoke to Hon’ble LG and urged him to take all steps to restore normalcy and peace. We are also doing everything possible at our end. Real miscreants who caused violence shud be identified and punished.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 15, 2019
Jamia Millia Islamia University said violence happened in south Delhi during protest by people of nearby areas against the amended Citizenship Act and not during student agitation. "A large number of students staying in hostels have already left and the Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar appealed to the students to maintain peace," it said.
Protesters being detained by police from outside Jamia Millia Islamia:
Delhi: Police detains protesters from outside Jamia Millia Islamia University's Gate no. 1. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/zAXSSAvMbf— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2019
Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Raipur:
Chhattisgarh: People stage protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct in Raipur. pic.twitter.com/ixjKnWhUKF— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2019
Jagdeep Dhankar Asks People to Maintain Peace | I appeal to the people of the state, to do everything they can do to lend a helping hand to people in distress, and to maintain peace. I am sure the CM will at least withdraw advertisements (ads by West Bengal government stating Citizenship Amendment Act & NRC will not be implemented in the state), they are unconstitutional and it is criminal use of public funds.: West Bengal CM Jagdeep Dhankar.
Jamia Teachers' Assn Condemns Violence | Teachers of the Jamia Millia Islamia released a statement condemning violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in South Delhi. It said, "Jamia Teachers' Association condemn the violence in south Delhi, outside Jamia Millia Islamia. JTA is not part of any such violence. JTA also appeals to students, if any, to keep away from such direction-less protest lead by local political leaders. Jamia practices and preaches peace. JTA condemn all sort of violence near Jamia or anywhere in India. A emergency meeting of extended Executive Committee is called in JTA office at 11:00 am on Monday (16.12.2019) to discuss misuse of Jamia's name in the protests. Please make it convenient to attend the same."
Earlier today, students of Jamia Millia Islamia and locals protested at Jamia Nagar against the amended Citizenship Act. Delhi Traffic Police tweeted that vehicle movement was closed from Okhla Underpass to Sarita Vihar due to the demonstration. The demonstrators blocked Mathura Road opposite New Friends Colony, the traffic police said. Traffic from Badarpur and Ashram Chowk was diverted to alternative routes due to the road blockade. The varsity had turned into a battlefield on Friday with the students and the police clashing after the protesters wanted to march to the Parliament against the contentious amendment to the Act.
Internet services have been suspended in five districts of West Bengal — Malda, Murshidabad, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and parts of South 24 Parganas — amid violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act across the state.
Meanwhile, the death toll in Assam has risen to six with a protester succumbing to bullet injuries sustained during police firing on December 12 and a tanker driver succumbing to burns a day after the vehicle was torched.
Suspension of internet services across Assam has been extended for 48 hours till December 16 though curfew has been relaxed in Dibrugarh and Guwahati and also parts of Meghalaya, while a six-hour shutdown was observed in Nagaland. The UGC National Eligibility Test for candidates scheduled to appear in Assam and Meghalaya was postponed.
In West Bengal, protestors mostly targeted railway properties with Murshidabad, Malda and Howrah districts bearing the brunt of their ire. Official sources said public property worth crores of rupees have either been destroyed or looted.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has resolutely opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, appealed for peace, while the opposition BJP threatened to seek imposition of President's Rule if the "mayhem by Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators continued."
The protests affected movement of trains in South Eastern Railways and in Howrah and Sealdah sections. According to a railway official, 78 trains, including 28 express trains, were cancelled by the South Eastern Railway, while around 39 trains were either rescheduled or diverted.
Agitators staged sit-ins on rail tracks at Shondaliya and Kakra Mirzapur stations on the Sealdah-Hasnabad section since 6.25 am. While the blockade at Shondaliya is still on, the one at Kakra Mirzapur was withdrawn at 9.30 am, a railway spokesperson said.
Train services came to a halt in the Howrah-Kharagpur section since 11 am as protesters sat on the tracks at Sankrail, Nalpur, Mourigram and Bakranawabaz stations.
At Krishnapur station in Murshidabad district, a number of empty trains were set on fire, while railway tracks at Lalgola station were damaged. The agitators set fire on railway tracks at Harishchandrapur in Malda district.
Sankrail railway station in Howrah district was ransacked while its ticket counter was torched and signalling system damaged. At Domjur and Bagnan in Howrah, protestors rampaged outside the stations, blocked roads and set fire to shops. The NH6 was blocked at Domjur by protesters who burnt tyres and ransacked several vehicles.
In some parts of Murshidabad and Malda, police stations were also attacked by mobs. Huge police contingents were rushed to the spot to control the situation. A toll plaza was set ablaze in Murshidabad and passengers were forcibly deboarded from a bus at Suti in the district. Tyres were burnt on the roads at Margram in Birbhum.
Protestors came out on the streets in Rajarhat, situated in the outskirts of Kolkata, and other parts of the North 24 Parganas district, burning tyres and ransacking vehicles.
Around 25 private and public buses were torched by protestors on the arterial Kona Expressway which provides connectivity to NH2 (Delhi Road) and NH6 (Mumbai Road) while a number of buses were set ablaze in Malda and Murshidabad districts, police said.
In some cases even fire engines and ambulances were not spared, they said.
"Do not take law into your hands. Do not put up road and rail blockades and create trouble for the common people," a Chief Minister's Office release said, quoting Banerjee.
Asking people to maintain calm and hold protest "democratically", she said violence will not be tolerated and stern action will be taken against miscreants.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is at loggerheads with Banerjee and the TMC government over various issues, tweeted, "Distressed and pained at events unfolding in the State. Chief Minister as per oath has to bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India, and I as Governor will to the best of my ability to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law."
The BJP and the CPI(M) blamed the TMC for doing nothing to control the situation and allowing the "state to burn". Intellectuals such as filmmaker Aparna Sen and actors
Kaushik Sen and theatre actor-director Rudraprasad Sengupta urged the protestors to shun violence.
The All Assam Students Union (AASU), which is spearheading the agitation in the northeastern state, kept up its protest meetings along with Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) and 30 other indigenous organisations in the Brahmaputra Valley.
Train services between Guwahati and the rest of the country were disrupted in a rail blockade called by the AJYCP. A railway official said all trains to upper Assam districts have been terminated.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the number of people to benefit by the amended Citizenship Act will be "very negligible". The exact number of those people will be disclosed at an appropriate time, he said and urged people to maintain calm.
Police chief Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said 85 people have so far been arrested for violence during protests. The situation is under control and police will take stern action against people indulging in violence, he said.
The Meghalaya government has decided to convene a special one-day session of the Assembly to bring in a resolution to implement the Inner Line Permit regime in the state.
In Nagaland schools and colleges were closed, markets were shut and vehicles plied in fewer numbers during the six-hour shutdown since 6 am by Naga Students' Federation against the amended Citizenship Act, officials said.
