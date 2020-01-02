Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: After Kerala, DMK Seeks Resolution Against CAA in Tamil Nadu Assembly

56 People Granted Bail in UP | A court in Uttar Pradesh has granted bail to the activist parents of a 14-month-old baby and 56 others nearly two weeks after they were arrested for protests against the citizenship bill and NRC in Varanasi. Additional Sessions Judge on Wednesday granted bail to Ekta (32) and Ravi Shekhar (36), an environment activist who runs an NGO named Climate Agenda. Fifty-nine people were arrested, including the two, during police action on protesters in the city on December 19.
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad too said Parliament alone has got powers to pass any law regarding citizenship and not a state legislatures, "including Kerala assembly”. Recalling that late Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had provided citizenship to minorities from Uganda and Sri Lankan Tamils, respectively, he wondered why was it ok if Congress did so and "it is a problem" when Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah did the same.
TMC Says Rejection of Bengal Tableau Result of Anti-CAA Stir | The Trinamool Congress has hit out at the BJP-led government at the Centre over the rejection of West Bengal's tableau proposal for Republic Day parade, saying it insulted the people of the state for protesting the amended Citizenship Act. The state BJP was quick to hit back and accused the TMC government of not properly following rules and procedure which it said caused the rejection.
Anti-CAA Protests Buzz New Year Celebrations | Amid new year celebrations, protests against the amended citizenship law continued in various parts of Delhi including at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia university and the India Gate where agitators sang legendary poet Faiz Ahamed Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge' and pledged to "defend the Constitution". At the Jamia Millia Islamia, which has become the epicentre of the protests in Delhi against the amended citizenship law, scores of students and civil society members carrying the tricolour and banners squatted on one carriageway of the road outside the university.
A woman anti-CAA protester in Chennai has come under the scanner of the police after her social media profile shed light on her role as a researcher with a Pakistan body, a top official said on Wednesday. A probe would be carried out to ascertain whether the woman, Gayatri Khandhadai, has links to Pakistan-based "Bytes for All", Chennai Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan said. Police sources said that the woman protester has been a part of a slew of agitations held in the city against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and was also associated with the 'kolam,' demonstrations. She was present at the Madras University premises as well when the students there protested against the citizenship law last month, they said.
Activist Couple Reunited With Toddler after 2 Weeks | A 14-month-old toddler in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, who was left without her activist parents for over two weeks after they were arrested and jailed for attending a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), has finally been reunited with them. Activist couple Ekta and Ravi Shekhar, who were among the more than 60 persons arrested during protests against the law in Varanasi on December 19, were granted bail on Wednesday. Read full story here.
UP Govt Sets Up Panel to Review Cases | The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to review cases against 1,200 people who have been put behind the bars for their alleged involvement in anti-citizenship law protests and the ensuing violence. The development comes after four people were found to be mistakenly jailed in Muzaffarnagar.
Habib and some other delegates had protested after the Governor started quoting Maulana Azad while speaking on the citizneship law protests. Khan said Habib got up from his seat and tried to stop him from addressing the issue. The historian also asked him to quote Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse instead of leaders like Azad or Gandhi.
Kerala Guv Reacts to Assembly's Resolution | After the Kerala Assembly passed the resolution against the amended citizenship law, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said the resolution has no legal or constitutional validity because citizenship is exclusively a central subject. Khan on Saturday faced unprecedented protests from some delegates, including noted historian Irfan Habib, during his speech at the Indian History Congress (IHC) in Kannur.
Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to review cases against 1,200 people who have been put behind the bars for their alleged involvement in anti-citizenship law protests and the ensuing violence. The development comes after four people were found to be mistakenly jailed in Muzaffarnagar.
The Director General of Police OP Singh had given orders to constitute a Special Investigation Team to probe the FIRs registered for the violence that erupted during the anti-citizenship law protests. This was done to ensure that no innocent person is sent to jail and those arrested mistakenly are released.
