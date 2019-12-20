Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: No Internet in Ghaziabad and Lucknow, Karnataka on the Edge Day After 3 Deaths

Event Highlights Adityanath Warns of Action

Almost all the country's major cities - Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram, and Hyderabad - saw protesters on the streets despite substantial police presence and imposition of prohibitory orders at several places.

Read More Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: At least three people were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and Karnataka's Mangaluru as violence broke out during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in various places on Thursday. Aiming to bring national and international attention to their fight against the controversial law, protesters from a wide social and political spectrum joined forces as marches and meets were held across the country. Dec 20, 2019 9:20 am (IST) No Fresh Violence in Bengal | The situation in West Bengal was peaceful with no fresh incident of violence over the amended Citizenship Act reported so far on Friday, police said. Vigil has been stepped up by the police in several parts of the state to prevent any untoward incident during religious gathering of a particular community on Friday afternoon. Senior IPS officers of Kolkata Police are likely to meet community leaders in various divisions of the city police. The state had witnessed violence and arson from December 13 to 17 during protests against the new citizenship law. Dec 20, 2019 8:48 am (IST) Voicing support to Bhim Army's protest march over the new citizenship law from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar, veteran Congress leader Digvijaya SIngh said he endorses the protest. मैं चन्द्रशेखर की भीम आर्मी की जामा मस्जिद से ले कर जंतर मंतर तक निकाली जा रही CAA और NRC के विरुद्ध march का समर्थन करता हूँ। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) December 20, 2019 Dec 20, 2019 8:09 am (IST) After the vandalism and violence in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Adityanath said his government will take '"revenge" on those involved in the violence over the amended Citizenship Act by auctioning their property to compensate for the losses. "There is no place for violence in a democracy. In the name of opposing the CAA, the Congress, SP and Left parties have pushed the entire country to fire. "There was violence in Lucknow and Sambhal and we will deal with it strictly. All properties of those involved in damaging public assets will be seized and auctioned to compensate for the losses," he said. Dec 20, 2019 8:02 am (IST) After a day protests, the Bengaluru Police have said that they are monitoring the social media posts and have warned of action over provocative posts. Dear citizens, We are watching & storing every provoke posts, Please beware of spreading hatred for you own good. #144crpc — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) December 20, 2019 Dec 20, 2019 7:59 am (IST) Internet services remained suspended for at least part of the day at various places, including Lucknow, Aligarh, Sambhal, Mau and Azamgarh districts. Section 144 of the CrPc, which bans assembly of people, was already in force in the entire state for several days. Late at the night, the Uttar Pradesh government ordered suspension of mobile internet, SMS services till Saturday noon following violent protests. Dec 20, 2019 7:57 am (IST) Buses Torched, Policemen Injured | Two buses were torched, one in Lucknow and the other in Sambhal. Mobs also targeted two police posts in the state capital, setting one of them ablaze. Police resorted to lathi-charge and used tear-gas shells at several places. Eighteen police personnel 16 in Lucknow and two in Sambhal — were injured, they said. Altogether, 112 protesters were detained in connection with the violence in the state. Police also held over 3,000 people under preventive detention. Dec 20, 2019 7:57 am (IST) A Lucknow man was killed as violence erupted in Lucknow and some other parts of UP with protesters pelting stones at police and torching vehicles. Mohammad Wakeel (25) suffered a firearm injury when he was passing through an old city area where the clashes took place, his family said. But police denied that this had anything to do with the protests or the police action. The scattered incidents of violence were reported from Lucknow's old city and parts of Sambhal and Mau districts. Dec 20, 2019 7:52 am (IST) Historian Ramachandra Guha Detained |Scores of people including historian Ramachandra Guha were among demonstrators who were detained and later released. Vehicles were set on fire and stones hurled at police personnel as protesters allegedly went on the rampage in Mangaluru. Dec 20, 2019 7:51 am (IST) Schools and colleges in the city were closed in view of the protests. Liquor shops, restaurants and bars have also been shut. Police lobbed tear gas shells, resorted to baton charge and fired in the air to disperse anti-CAA protesters in Mangaluru, as thousands of demonstrators hit the streets in many cities and towns across Karnataka on Thursday defying prohibitory orders. Dec 20, 2019 7:50 am (IST) Casualties in Lucknow, Mangalore | One person was killed in Lucknow and two in Mangaluru as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent in some parts of the country on Thursday, forcing administration to impose curfew and curtail internet services. Dec 20, 2019 7:47 am (IST) Over 2,000 police personnel at the venue did not come in the way of protesters, which earned the Mumbai Police plaudits on social media. Many protesters, before leaving, made it a point to shake hands with the policemen. Groups of youngsters were also seen singing while walking to the nearby Grant Road Railway station. Dec 20, 2019 7:46 am (IST) In the national and financial capitals of the country, "no untoward incidents were reported". Delhi Police PRO Mandeep Singh Randhawa said the force is closely monitoring social media and WhatsApp groups to check rumour mongering. At the August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, there were peaceful protests during the three hours of agitation. Dec 20, 2019 7:45 am (IST) Huge protests were reported from several parts of the country on Thursday like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, etc. Protestors were detained and Section 144 was imposed in many of the cities except for Mumbai. Dec 20, 2019 7:43 am (IST) Two rallies are scheduled to be held in Delhi today over the amended Citizenship law. One protest will begin from Jama Masjid in Old Delhi to Jantar Mantar at 2pm, organised by Bhim Army, while the other protest will be held at India Gate at 5pm.

Protestors hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act, in Chennai on December 19, 2019. (PTI Photo)



In Delhi, protesters gathered in large numbers at various places like the Red Fort, Mandi House and Jantar Mantar. Police forces deployed in large numbers kept the protests under control.



A number of metro rail stations were shut as a precautionary measure. A huge traffic jam was witnessed on NH8, connecting Gurugram to the capital and flight operations from the IGI airport were affected, as apart from passengers, the flight and cabin crew could not reach for duty.



Some of the worst protest-related violence took place In Uttar Pradesh, where media persons were attacked and OB vans were razed in Lucknow. Similar acts of violence and arson were reported from places such as Sambhal in the state, which has a BJP government at the helm.



In Lucknow, a man died allegedly due to a firearm injury that he sustained during the protests. The deceased, according to sources, has been identified as Mohd Wakeel, a resident of Sajjad Bagh in Hussainabad area.



It is not yet clear if he was killed in police firing.



"That is for the forensic experts to decide what kind of bullet took his life. He came here with a bullet injury in the stomach and we tried to save him but he succumbed to the injury," said a doctor in the Trauma Centre of the King George's Medical University.



The police maintained a studied silence on the death.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath blamed the opposition for the violence.



Authorities have suspended internet services in Lucknow for 45 hours from 3 p.m. on Thursday and in Ghaziabad for 24 hours.



In yet another BJP-ruled state, Karnataka, two deaths were purportedly reported from Mangaluru while protests were by and large peaceful and orderly elsewhere in the state. Prohibitory orders were in place in Bengaluru and other parts of the state from Thursday morning and prominent among those detained by the police in Bengaluru included eminent historian Ramachandra Guha.



Police fired teargas shells and carried out a baton charge to disperse 100 anti-CAA protesters who allegedly turning violent, setting a few motor bikes on fire and pelting stones on security forces in Mangaluru



Two persons have reportedly died from bullet injuries sustained in police firing on anti-CAA protesters, a police source said on Thursday.



"Jaleel Kandak, 49, and Naushan Kudroli, 23, who received bullet injuries when the police fired on protesters near the Deputy Commissioner's office, succumbed to their injuries at a private hospital," the source told IANS.



Though Mangaluru Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha was yet to officially confirm the deaths, a Muslim cleric told reporters that Kandak and Kudroli were no more. Senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao also confirmed the deaths in a tweet.



Addressing the media, Harsha said: "About 20 people were injured, including 15 policemen, when protesters threw stones on the police and attempted to set police vehicles on fire.



In West Bengal, where Mamta Banerjee heads the Trinamool government, the protests were a big show of strength for the ruling party which has been fiercely opposing the CAA. Banerjee fuelled the controversy by demanding a UN-monitored referendum on the law. The statements have come for sharp criticism from the BJP, while Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar appealed to her to withdraw the comment.



Maharashtra also witnessed protests in Mumbai and several other places in the state.



In Mumbai, the biggest procession was held at the historic August Kranti Maidan which saw a large number of celebs and political leaders like Raj Babbar, Naseem Khan, Milind Deora, Eknath Gaikwad, film personalities - Rahul Bose, Swara Bhasker, Saeed Mirza, Suhasini Mulay, Farhan Akhtar, and Sushant Singh, academicians, social workers, representatives of NGOs, students, and many more sitting in protest against the CAA-NRC.



Nagpur, which is the headquarters of the RSS, also witnessed a big protest march by citizens' groups.



Other places that saw anti-CAA protests include Rajasthan, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram.



In Rajasthan, protests were held in several districts including the capital city Jaipur where thousands belonging to the Left parties, lawyers fraternity, CIPU, People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), civil society, teachers, professors and many other organisations came together to take out a massive protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act.



However, the protests drew a mixed response in Bihar and were largely muted in Madhya Pradesh. Some protests were also reported from Uttarakhand and Jharkhand - a day before the last of the five-phased assembly polls on Saturday.



Protests in Hyderabad were foiled by the Telangana Police who whisked away the protesters.