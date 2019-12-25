Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Oppn Questions NRC-NPR Link Despite Modi-Shah 'Assurance'; BJP Hits Back

Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: A day after Home Minister Amit Shah agreed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion that there has been no discussion in either the Parliament or the Cabinet about a pan-India National Register of Citizens, the Opposition continued to corner the government over the link between National Population Register and NRC.
On Tuesday, the Centre approved updation of NPR, which seeks to create a comprehensive identity database of every “usual resident” of the country, triggering murmurs that it was the first step towards NRC.
Dec 25, 2019 11:12 am (IST)
BSP Chief Mayawati said, "There should be a proper investigation of those killed in CAA-NRC related violence and it would be better if the government helps innocents killed in the violence."
CAA/NRC विरोधी हिंसा में सर्वाधिक यूपी में मारे गए लोगों की सही जाँच-पड़ताल करके व इनमें जो लोग निर्दोष हैं उनकी मदद के लिए सरकार आगे आए तो यह बेहतर होगा।
'CAA and NRC Opposers Can be Wiped Out in An Hour' | In provocative remarks seemingly directed at Muslims, a Haryana BJP MLA has said those opposing CAA and NRC can be "wiped out" in an hour. Kaithal MLA Leela Ram Gurjar was speaking at an event in support of the amended citizenship law. He said today's India is not of Jawahar Lal Nehru and Gandhi, but of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Read more:
Dec 25, 2019 11:03 am (IST)
Reacting to the government on NRC and NPR, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi attacked the opposition. "Its time PM and home minister stopped talking like lawyers. Home Minister says PM is right and no discussion on it (NRC) either in cabinet or parliament.”
BJP Ex-HM: NRC is absolutely necessary New-HM: We will do NRC by all means (everyone needs to give proof) *Outrage* PM: we will not do NRC HM: we will do NPR (in doubtful cases proof will be asked) *Outrage to come*
Owaisi Urges Telangana CM to Stay Work on NPR | AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to stay work on National Population Register (NPR) as done by the Kerala government. Addressing a meeting at Mahabubnagar on Tuesday night to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), he hoped that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government will not allow NPR, which is scheduled to begin in April next year. "With folded hands I am appealing to the Chief Minister to stop NPR which is not good for the country," he said, hours after the Union Cabinet gave its approval for NPR.
Dec 25, 2019 10:50 am (IST)
Indian-Americans Come Out in Support of CAA | A large number of Indian-Americans have come out in support of the amended citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens, holding rallies in several US cities to "dispel misinformation and myths" surrounding the contentious law, the organisers of the demonstrations have said. According to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship. Protests are being held across India ever since the citizenship bill was introduced in Parliament earlier this month. The bill was passed by Parliament and signed into law by the President.
Dec 25, 2019 10:46 am (IST)
Amit Malviya in a tweet said, "From Mangalore to Aligarh Muslim University, several video evidences conclusively prove that these were not spontaneous expressions of dissent but well planned conspiracy to create chaos. Criminal elements were funded to riot and destroy public property. Will be held to account." Reacting to NPR, Malviya also said that then Congress President Sonia Gandhi enumerating for the population census in 2011, when it was for the first time also used to build the National Population Register.
Then Congress President Sonia Gandhi enumerating for the population census in 2011, when it was for the first time also used to build the National Population Register (NPR).
Now the same Congress is using it as an excuse to fan riots, destroy public property and create mayhem... pic.twitter.com/vUxi4WRlH9
The data for National Population Register was collected in 2010 along with the house-listing phase of Census of India 2011. It has been decided to update the National Population Register along with the house-listing phase of Census 2021 from April to September 2020 in all the states/union territories, except Assam.
Dec 25, 2019 10:42 am (IST)
Union Cabinet Approves Over Rs 3,941 Crore for NPR | The Union Cabinet approved funds to the tune of over Rs 3,941.35 crore for updating the National Population Register, officials have said. Earlier, officials had quoted the census funds figure as that of the NPR. The NPR exercise is to commence from April next year. The NPR is a list of "usual residents" of the country.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
The Opposition soon attacked the government, with Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani calling NPR and NRC "two names of the same bird", while Trinamool chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called it an attempt to confuse people.