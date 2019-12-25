Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Oppn Questions NRC-NPR Link Despite Modi-Shah 'Assurance'; BJP Hits Back

Dec 25, 2019 10:50 am (IST)

Indian-Americans Come Out in Support of CAA | A large number of Indian-Americans have come out in support of the amended citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens, holding rallies in several US cities to "dispel misinformation and myths" surrounding the contentious law, the organisers of the demonstrations have said. According to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship. Protests are being held across India ever since the citizenship bill was introduced in Parliament earlier this month. The bill was passed by Parliament and signed into law by the President.