Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Prohibitory Orders Imposed Across Karnataka For the Next Three Days

College students protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. (PTI)



Meanwhile, a BJP delegation, on way to visit violence-hit Malda and Murshidabad districts, were stopped by police in Bengal today even as Mamata Banerjee took out another mega march against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which has sparked nationwide protests.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today questioned the need for the contentious citizenship law at a time when the country’s economy is in doldrums. Speaking at the News18 India Chaupal, Kejriwal said: “Those who come from outside the country will be provided documents by our government but India's citizens who do not have documents will have to go away from the country? Why was this kind of law needed? There are so many other issues that need attention.” The AAP chief asked who would give jobs to the “crores of people who will come from neighbouring countries… Our own people do not have jobs… Situation is bad for our own people.”



Kejriwal said the move would hit the poor people the hardest as “at least 70% of the population does not have documents”. “Home Minister Amit Shah said that anyone who doesn’t have documents, whether Hindu or Muslim, will have to leave India. This is a dangerous law. I suggest CAA should be taken back. Entire India is burning over CAA. The nation doesn't need this Act.”



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will today hear a clutch of petitions challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act, which has seen protests across the country. Among those who filed the petitions are senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Asom Gana Parishad and the Indian Union Muslim League. According to the petitioners, religion cannot be the basis for grant of citizenship. They say the new law is against the basic structure of the Constitution as admitting illegal migrants as citizens on the basis of religion violates the fundamental rights to life and equality.