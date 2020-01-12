Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: On Belur Math Pilgrimage to Mark Vivekananda Jayanti, Modi Says Oppn Misleading Youth on CAA

Event Highlights PM Modi Defends CAA at Belur Math



The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, both criticised as anti-Muslim, have snowballed across India with students and women leading the charge. The flames of discontent have been fanned by police action on protesting students and alleged inaction when a masked mob assaulted Left-leaning students at a JNU hostel last Sunday.

Read More Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Speaking on National Youth Day, which is celebrated on Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused opposition parties of trying to mislead youth on the amended citizenship law for political gains and reiterated that the Act is not meant to "snatch anyone's rights". He also slammed Pakistan on treatment of minorities since Independence.The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, both criticised as anti-Muslim, have snowballed across India with students and women leading the charge. The flames of discontent have been fanned by police action on protesting students and alleged inaction when a masked mob assaulted Left-leaning students at a JNU hostel last Sunday. Jan 12, 2020 10:26 am (IST) The ruling Trinamool Congress students wing, as well as Left Front activists protested separately against the amended Citizenship Act in various parts of West Bengal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, landed in Kolkata for his two-day visit to the state. While the Trinamool Congress students' wing, TMCP, began their 'dharna' against CAA, NRC and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday, the Left Front activists staged protests yesterday against the new citizenship law. Jan 12, 2020 10:16 am (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math. Jan 12, 2020 10:13 am (IST) Slamming the opposition for "misleading" masses over the Citizenship Act, PM Narendra Modi said, "You understood this very clearly. But those playing political games purposely refuse to understand. People are being misled over the Citizenship Amendment Act. Jan 12, 2020 10:08 am (IST) "We have just followed what Mahatma Gandhi had said. In CAA we will give citizenship and will not snatch anyone's citizenship. Any person of any religion whether he believes in God or not can take the citizenship of the country according to the already set procedure. It is not that for giving citizenship the Indian government has made some law over night," PM Modi added. Jan 12, 2020 9:55 am (IST) PM Modi said, "Citizenship Act is not for taking anyone's citizenship but is for giving citizenship. The Citizeship act is just a change in the Citizenship law. We have increased the criteria for giving citizenship and the change is made for thos who who were persecuted in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan because of the religious leanings." Jan 12, 2020 9:50 am (IST) trong> PM Modi Defends CAA at Belur Math | At the Belur Math in Howrah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not take away "Indian citizenship", but grant it to those who faced "religious persecution" in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till 2014, amid massive nationwide protests against the CAA. The Prime Minister's speech comes as students and rival political parties are out on the streets protesting against his visit to Kolkata and the Ramakrishna Mission in Howrah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the Belur Math on Sunday.



Black flags and angry chants of "Modi, go back" greeted the Prime Minister as he arrived on a two-day visit to Kolkata on Saturday, but nicety was not abandoned as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared the dais with him while remaining insistent on annulment of the new citizenship law.



Banerjee, arguably the bitterest critic of the prime minister on the CAA, met him at Raj Bhavan, after deciding not to receive him at the airport, and also shared stage at a colourful programme to celebrate 150 years of the Kolkata Port Trust.



Moments later, she was present at an anti-CAA protest nearby. Banerjee, who called her meeting with Modi a "courtesy visit", said the prime minister had asked her to come to New Delhi to discuss the vexatious issues.



An hour or so later, Modi and Banerjee were seated on stage at the Millennium Park, savouring a delightful dance performance on the Hooghly river as the iconic Howrah Bridge was aglow in hues of red, purple, yellow and green light.



The politically significant meet, which had exposed chinks in the opposition unity, came just two days after the TMC chief had declared to boycott an opposition meeting called by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on January 13 over the JNU violence, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and other "anti-people" policies of the Centre.



The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Banerjee drew sharp reactions from the Congress and CPI(M), which said Trinamool Congress' "double standard" is now exposed.



The Trinamool Congress leadership denies claims of "political match-fixing" and said the meeting between the two leaders was just a government-to-government meet.



The brief meeting between the two had kicked off a fresh storm as Left students activists protested against her and demanded an explantion from her for diluting the fight against the CAA.



Banerjee tried to clarify by saying the decision to meet the PM was her "constitutional obligation" and tried to pacify the protesting students.



Modi arrived here amidst protests across the city against CAA. The protesters burnt effigies of the PM and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for bringing in a "divisive law". Several organisations, both political and civil, staged protests at every nook and corner of the state.



Hundreds of protesters holding black flags demonstrated outside the Kolkata airport gate number one crossing. The police had put up a barricade to prevent them from crossing over to the airport side.