Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Stalin Tweets Pic of Anti-CAA Rangoli at Home; Delhi Protesters Stage 'Jamiawala Bagh' Play

News18.com | December 30, 2019, 9:48 AM IST
Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: A day after seven people were detained by Chennai Police for drawing kolams (Rangoli-like patterns) on the streets of Besant Nagar that read "No to CAA" and "No to NRC", DMK leader MK Stalin tweeted a picture of a similar kolam outside his residence. In Delhi, a play titled 'Jamiawala Bagh' was staged outside the Jamia Millia Islamia which has been at the forefront of the protest against the new citizenship law.

Protesters associated with Jamia Hamdard Alumni staged the play which portrayed and condemned the police action on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia on the campus premises on December 15, said a statement from the Jamia students.
Dec 30, 2019 9:48 am (IST)

Nobody Needs to Prove Link Between NPR, NRC: Prashant Kishor | "Nobody needs to prove link between NPR and NRC, documents speak for themselves and they state that NPR is the first step of NRC. This debate is linked to Citizenship Amendment Bill of 2003, during which, it was defined that after NPR, if govt wishes, they can do NRC," said Prashant Kishor.

Dec 30, 2019 9:37 am (IST)

Prashant Kishor Questions Sonia Gandhi's Silence on NRC | Political strategist and JDU vice president Prashant Kishor said, "My question and concern is that why is that the Congress President is not saying this officially that the NRC will not be allowed in Congress-ruled states?" The former Congress advisor questioned Sonia Gandhi's silence on NRC.

Dec 30, 2019 9:25 am (IST)

A group of people staged a protest outside the Shaheen Bagh police station against the contentious citizenship law and the NRC, police said. Thirty-two protesters, who are residents of Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh, raised slogans against the central government and demanded withdrawal of the proposed nationwide NRC and the amended Citizenship Act. The group, which called for 'Jail Bharo Andolan', later went inside the police station to get themselves arrested in a peaceful manner.

Dec 30, 2019 9:11 am (IST)

Govt Not Going to Tolerate Protests in Universities: Pokhriyal | As anti-citizenship law protests in various universities showed no signs of let up, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said the central government will not tolerate educational institutions turning into hubs of politicking "at any cost". He said that anyone is free to engage in political activities, but colleges and universities should be kept out of it, as many students come to study from far-off places. "The Narendra Modi government is not going to tolerate this at any cost," he asserted.

Dec 30, 2019 8:53 am (IST)

A play titled 'Jamiawala Bagh' was staged outside the Jamia Millia Islamia which has been at the forefront of the protest against the new citizenship law. Protesters associated with Jamia Hamdard Alumni staged the play which portrayed and condemned the police action on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia on the campus premises on December 15, said a statement from the Jamia students. In solidarity with Mohammad Minhajuddin, who lost one of his eyes, the protesters were requested to bandage one eye to register their dissent and express support.

Dec 30, 2019 8:37 am (IST)

Indian Diaspora Demonstrate in Support of CAA | Members of Indian diaspora demonstrate at Times Square in support of Citizenship Amendment Act in New York. There were several other demonstrations in the United States in support of Citizenship law. 

Dec 30, 2019 8:30 am (IST)

Case Registered Against Police in Bijnor | After murder complaint was filed against the police in Bijnor, officials said, "A case has already been registered by the police, their complaint will be made a part of the investigation". The case was filed by the family members of Suleiman, who died during the protests against Citizenship law in Bijnor on December 20.

Dec 30, 2019 8:23 am (IST)

Former Police Constable Arrested for Threatening Protestors | A 43-year-old former police constable has been arrested for allegedly posting a video clip on social media in which he, posing a sub-inspector, issued threats to anti-citizenship law protesters, police said. Rakesh Tyagi, who took VRS from Delhi Police in 2014, was arrested from his residence in Uttam Nagar on Friday, they said. In the video uploaded by him on social media recently, he impersonated as a senior police officer and threatened to "shoot the protesters" if they pelted stones at policemen.

Dec 30, 2019 8:18 am (IST)

DMK Asks Members to Draw Rangolis Outside their Home | Upping the ante against the Citizenship law, the DMK has asked its Women's Wing members to draw kolams (rangoli) outside their homes with slogans against the controversial law and National Register of Citizens on December 30, party sources said. Party Women's Wing Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi has asked the members to draw kolams outside their homes with slogans like "NO CAA,  NO NRC," as per DMK chief MK Stalin's instructions, they said. DMK's move comes on a day when eight people including five women were detained and released by the city police for drawing rangoli with anti CAA slogans in Besant Nagar locality.

Dec 30, 2019 8:14 am (IST)

Rangoli Againt CAA, NRC Outside Stalin's Homes | Rangoli against Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens were seen outside homes of late M Karunanidhi, DMK Chief MK Stalin and DMK MP Kanimozhi yesterday in Chennai. Police had detained seven people for drawing rangolis. MK Stalin had said that unity among secular parties was 'essential' to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register to fight communal forces.

Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Stalin Tweets Pic of Anti-CAA Rangoli at Home; Delhi Protesters Stage 'Jamiawala Bagh' Play
The Anti-CAA 'kolam' tweeted by MK Stalin. (Twitter/@mkstalin)

As protests continue to rage across the country, the Congress will today take out a ‘Save Constitution’ march at 11am in which the Punjab CM will take part.

The BJP, in an effort to counter the agitation, will organise meetings at Hyderabad and Karimnagar. As part of its outreach efforts, former MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will be in Maharashtra's Nashik, while Nityanand Rai will be in West Bengal's Cooch Behar. Gajendra Shekhawat, Arjun Meghwal and VK Singh will be in Telangana, Kochi and Bikaner.
