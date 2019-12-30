Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Stalin Tweets Pic of Anti-CAA Rangoli at Home; Delhi Protesters Stage 'Jamiawala Bagh' Play

Dec 30, 2019 9:11 am (IST)

Govt Not Going to Tolerate Protests in Universities: Pokhriyal | As anti-citizenship law protests in various universities showed no signs of let up, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said the central government will not tolerate educational institutions turning into hubs of politicking "at any cost". He said that anyone is free to engage in political activities, but colleges and universities should be kept out of it, as many students come to study from far-off places. "The Narendra Modi government is not going to tolerate this at any cost," he asserted.