Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Two BJP MPs Arrested While Trying to Visit Violence-hit Bengal Areas

A protest against the amended Citizenship Act turned violent in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, with police using mild force to disperse the agitators who hurled stones at them, prompting authorities to suspend Internet services for 48 hours, officials said. Police said that some students of Jamia Ashrafia University and locals held a protest Tuesday evening in the Mubarakpur police station area against the changes in citizenship amendment act.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today questioned the need for the contentious citizenship law at a time when the country’s economy is in doldrums. Speaking at the News18 India Chaupal, Kejriwal said: “Those who come from outside the country will be provided documents by our government but India's citizens who do not have documents will have to go away from the country? Why was this kind of law needed? There are so many other issues that need attention.” The AAP chief asked who would give jobs to the “crores of people who will come from neighbouring countries… Our own people do not have jobs… Situation is bad for our own people.”
Till I Die, I WIll Call Myself a Student: Kamal Haasan | Kamal Haasan visits Chenni's Madras University where students are holding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Kamal Haasan: I am not allowed to go inside. Till I die, I will call myself a student, I have come here in that capacity to be their defender. I will keep voicing whether or not I have started a party and now that I have started a party it becomes my duty to be here. https://t.co/pkdsv1MFxP pic.twitter.com/56Kpn9AFHu— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019
BJP MPs Arrested in WB | BJP MPs Nishith Pramanik and Khagen Murmu were arrested while trying to visit violence-hit areas of Malda district of West Bengal. They were earlier stopped by a police force from English Bazar PS and subsequently detained and brought to the thana after the leaders started a sit-in demonstration.
Journalists in Srinagar protested against the alleged police action on their colleagues while they were covering a student protest against the amended citizenship law. According to a statement issued by the Kashmir Press Club, two journalists were targeted by Superintendent of Police (north city) Sajad Shah and his subordinate Rashid Khan even when they disclosed their identity. "They did not stop at this and hurled choicest abuse, according to Azaan Javaid and Anees Zargar. All this is recorded in a video which also corroborates the version given by the duo from the circumstances. It appears that the two journalists were deliberately targeted," the statement said.
Kamal Haasan meets students of Madras University protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act:
Kamal Haasan, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) met the students of Madras University in Chennai who are holding protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/65PFgcE4nO— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019
Assam HRC Orders Probe into Deaths during Protests | The Assam Human Rights Commission has directed the chief secretary to constitute a high-level panel for probing deaths of five protesters in police action during protests over the amended Citizenship Act. The chief secretary has been asked to submit a report within a month "after enquiring into the incidents to find out the circumstances" leading to the injuries, deaths, arrests and detentions."
JP Nadda on CAA Beneficiaries | BJP working president JP Nadda asserted that "India is home" for people of the six non-Muslim communities who have been facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. He made a scathing attack on Congress for opposing the amended Citizenship Act. "Should not they be given Indian citizenship? Where will they go? For them India is home (country), Nadda said.
"Citizenship Act doesn't affect the interest of any Indian citizen. I've been pained about the situation particularly in Malda&Murshidabad where there is deep sense of fear. I've indicated to senior most bureaucrat &DGP that I'd like to visit the affected areas," says West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar.
Delhi police hold a flag march in Mustafabad and Ghonda, saying that strict action will be taken against those who disrupt law and order.
Delhi: Police held a flag march in Mustafabad & Ghonda areas today. Jt CP Alok Kumar says,"We want to give a message that strict action will be taken against those who try to disrupt law&order in the area. Sec 144 has been imposed. Situation is completely under control&peaceful". pic.twitter.com/7j8GN827Ix— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019
Jamia Teachers Thank Univs for Support | Members of the Jamia Teachers' Association took out a peace march to thank all universities which have supported JMI students in their protest against the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens. Around 200 teachers carried placards reading "I stand with Jamia", "I am against CAA" and messages expressing gratitude to all supporting universities. The marchers also carried a large map of India showing sites of campus protests across the country.
2 More Arrested for Seelampur Violence | The Delhi Police arrested two more persons in connection with the violence that ensued in Seelampur following protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, taking the total number of arrests to eight. Police had already arrested six people in connection with the matter. Three FIRs were registered in connection with the case on Tuesday.
BJP MPs Detained in Bengal | Bengal Police detains two BJP MPs in Malda who were leading a group of BJP workers on their way to assess the damage to railway and other properties caused at Harishchandrapur by anti-CAA agitators few days back. Cooch Behar MP Nisith Pramanik and Uttar Malda MP Khagen Murmu were stopped by a police force from English Bazar PS and subsequently detained and brought to the thana after the leaders started a sit-in demonstration.
No Violence Reported Today: Police Sources | "Situation in Delhi is under control. No violence reported today. Two cases were registered and 6 people arrested yesterday, 2 arrested today. Drones were used during the protests by Police to monitor. In parts of North East Delhi we have imposed section 144," sources in Delhi Police said.
UN Secretary General Voices Concern Over Excessive Force by Police | Urging respect for the rights of freedom of opinion and expression, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has voiced concern over the violence and alleged use of excessive force by security personnel in India against the amended Citizenship Act. According to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. Protests are being held across the country ever since a bill was introduced in Parliament earlier this month for this law. The agitators claim that the legislation is "unconstitutional and divisive".
Speaking at the protest at Jamia Millia Islamia, social activist Medha Patkar said it was not "citizenship amendment act but citizen amendment act". "If it came to NRC, we vow not to participate in it," she said and asked the protesters to follow the path of non-violence shown by Mahatma Gandhi. The government wants to deflect attention from the real issues of bread and butter by pitching one community against another, she alleged. The protest gained momentum after 1 pm when schoolchildren and women from the neighbourhood joined it.
Jama Masjid Imam Files PIL on Jamia Violence | Another PIL was moved in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday in connection with the recent violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University during protests against the Citizen (Amendment) Act. The joint petition, by Imam of Jama Masjid at Parliament House and two residents of Okhla, was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Rekha Palli which allowed it to be listed for hearing on Thursday.
A group of advocates staged a protest while another group organised celebrations over the Citizenship Amendment Act in front of the Telangana High Court here on Wednesday, police said. Raising slogans like "We want Justice", "Save India and Save Constitution", some advocates held a protest against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens near the court's main entrance gate.
Traffic in Southeast Delhi | Traffic in many areas of south east Delhi was either came to a halt or diverted to other routes due to ongoing protest at Shaheen Bagh near Jamia Nagar. Delhi traffic police issued an advisory to the public on Wednesday to avoid the roads around the Shaheen Bagh area. Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic), south Delhi, AK Singh said: "About 700-800 people gathered at the protest site at Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday morning. The protest is going on here for the last 2-3 days. As a precautionary measure, Delhi Traffic Police issued advisory for the general public to avoid the roads around the area."
Mamata Protests in Kolkata for the Third Day | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came to the streets for the third consecutive day against the amended citizenship law and NRC. TMC supremo Banerjee, along with her party colleagues, began a protest march from Howrah Maidan which will culminate at Dorina Crossing at Esplanade in the heart of Kolkata.
Kejriwal said the move would hit the poor people the hardest as “at least 70% of the population does not have documents”. “Home Minister Amit Shah said that anyone who doesn’t have documents, whether Hindu or Muslim, will have to leave India. This is a dangerous law. I suggest CAA should be taken back. Entire India is burning over CAA. The nation doesn't need this Act.”
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will today hear a clutch of petitions challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act, which has seen protests across the country. Among those who filed the petitions are senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Asom Gana Parishad and the Indian Union Muslim League. According to the petitioners, religion cannot be the basis for grant of citizenship. They say the new law is against the basic structure of the Constitution as admitting illegal migrants as citizens on the basis of religion violates the fundamental rights to life and equality.
