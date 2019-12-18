LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Two BJP MPs Arrested While Trying to Visit Violence-hit Bengal Areas

News18.com | December 18, 2019, 6:05 PM IST
Event Highlights

Citizenship Act Protests LIVE Updates: A BJP delegation, on way to visit violence-hit Malda and Murshidabad districts, were stopped by police in Bengal today even as Mamata Banerjee took out another mega march against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which has sparked nationwide protests.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today questioned the need for the contentious citizenship law at a time when the country’s economy is in doldrums. Speaking at the News18 India Chaupal, Kejriwal said: “Those who come from outside the country will be provided documents by our government but India's citizens who do not have documents will have to go away from the country? Why was this kind of law needed? There are so many other issues that need attention.” The AAP chief asked who would give jobs to the “crores of people who will come from neighbouring countries… Our own people do not have jobs… Situation is bad for our own people.”
Dec 18, 2019 6:05 pm (IST)

A protest against the amended Citizenship Act turned violent in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, with police using mild force to disperse the agitators who hurled stones at them, prompting authorities to suspend Internet services for 48 hours, officials said. Police said that some students of Jamia Ashrafia University and locals held a protest Tuesday evening in the Mubarakpur police station area against the changes in citizenship amendment act.

Dec 18, 2019 5:54 pm (IST)

UN Concerned over CAA Violence | Urging respect for the rights of freedom of opinion and expression, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has voiced concern over the violence and alleged use of excessive force by security personnel in India during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. 

Dec 18, 2019 5:48 pm (IST)

A Delhi Court has dismissed the bail of one of the accused Mohd Hanif in the Jamia violence case. The Court observed there is reasonable apprehension that he might indulge in similar behaviour if released at this stage which could not be conducive to maintenance of peace and harmony.

Dec 18, 2019 5:40 pm (IST)

Till I Die, I WIll Call Myself a Student: Kamal Haasan | Kamal Haasan visits Chenni's Madras University where students are holding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Dec 18, 2019 5:37 pm (IST)

BJP MPs Arrested in WB | BJP MPs Nishith Pramanik and Khagen Murmu were arrested while trying to visit violence-hit areas of Malda district of West Bengal. They were earlier stopped by a police force from English Bazar PS and subsequently detained and brought to the thana after the leaders started a sit-in demonstration.

Dec 18, 2019 5:35 pm (IST)

Journalists in Srinagar protested against the alleged police action on their colleagues while they were covering a student protest against the amended citizenship law. According to a statement issued by the Kashmir Press Club, two journalists were targeted by Superintendent of Police (north city) Sajad Shah and his subordinate Rashid Khan even when they disclosed their identity. "They did not stop at this and hurled choicest abuse, according to Azaan Javaid and Anees Zargar. All this is recorded in a video which also corroborates the version given by the duo from the circumstances. It appears that the two journalists were deliberately targeted," the statement said.

Dec 18, 2019 5:21 pm (IST)

Kamal Haasan meets students of Madras University protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act:

Dec 18, 2019 5:10 pm (IST)

Assam HRC Orders Probe into Deaths during Protests | The Assam Human Rights Commission has directed the chief secretary to constitute a high-level panel for probing deaths of five protesters in police action during protests over the amended Citizenship Act. The chief secretary has been asked to submit a report within a month "after enquiring into the incidents to find out the circumstances" leading to the injuries, deaths, arrests and detentions."

Dec 18, 2019 4:57 pm (IST)

JP Nadda on CAA Beneficiaries | BJP working president JP Nadda asserted that "India is home" for people of the six non-Muslim communities who have been facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. He made a scathing attack on Congress for opposing the amended Citizenship Act. "Should not they be given Indian citizenship? Where will they go? For them India is home (country), Nadda said.

Dec 18, 2019 4:54 pm (IST)

"We are fully aware about the situation and the violence against senior person like him is condemnable," West Bengal Director General of  Police Virendra says on reports that National General Secretary of BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya was heckled by a mob near Navagram, Murshidabad.

Dec 18, 2019 4:40 pm (IST)

"Citizenship Act doesn't affect the interest of any Indian citizen. I've been pained about the situation particularly in Malda&Murshidabad where there is deep sense of fear. I've indicated to senior most bureaucrat &DGP that I'd like to visit the affected areas," says West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

Dec 18, 2019 4:31 pm (IST)

CPI to File Petition in SC | The CPI will file a petition before the Supreme Court, challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the party said. The petition will be filed by its general secretary D Raja, a statement from the party said.

Dec 18, 2019 4:22 pm (IST)

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that there is no "question mark" on or threat to citizenship of any Indian Muslim or any other citizen due to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.  "CAA is to provide citizenship and not to take away citizenship of any person," he said.

Dec 18, 2019 4:20 pm (IST)

Delhi police hold a flag march in Mustafabad and Ghonda, saying that strict action will be taken against those who disrupt law and order.

Dec 18, 2019 4:16 pm (IST)

Teachers of the Jamia Millia Islamia take out a march on campus:

Dec 18, 2019 4:06 pm (IST)

Jamia Teachers Thank Univs for Support | Members of the Jamia Teachers' Association took out a peace march to thank all universities which have supported JMI students in their protest against the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens. Around 200 teachers carried placards reading "I stand with Jamia", "I am against CAA" and messages expressing gratitude to all supporting universities. The marchers also carried a large map of India showing sites of campus protests across the country.

Dec 18, 2019 4:03 pm (IST)

Delhi Police to Talk to Facebook, Twitter | Delhi police says that it will take up the matter with Facebook and Twitter regarding the accounts spreading false and fake information on social media. "We are also in process of taking action on such accounts," it said.

Dec 18, 2019 3:58 pm (IST)

2 More Arrested for Seelampur Violence | The Delhi Police arrested two more persons in connection with the violence that ensued in Seelampur following protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, taking the total number of arrests to eight. Police had already arrested six people in connection with the matter. Three FIRs were registered in connection with the case on Tuesday.

Dec 18, 2019 3:53 pm (IST)

BJP MPs Detained in Bengal | Bengal Police detains two BJP MPs in Malda who were leading a group of BJP workers on their way to assess the damage to railway and other properties caused at Harishchandrapur by anti-CAA agitators few days back. Cooch Behar MP Nisith Pramanik and Uttar Malda MP Khagen Murmu were stopped by a police force from English Bazar PS and subsequently detained and brought to the thana after the leaders started a sit-in demonstration.

Dec 18, 2019 3:39 pm (IST)

No Violence Reported Today: Police Sources | "Situation in Delhi is under control. No violence reported today. Two cases were registered and 6 people arrested yesterday, 2 arrested today. Drones were used during the protests by Police to monitor. In parts of North East Delhi we have imposed section 144," sources in Delhi Police said.

Dec 18, 2019 3:27 pm (IST)

UN Secretary General Voices Concern Over Excessive Force by Police | Urging respect for the rights of freedom of opinion and expression, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has voiced concern over the violence and alleged use of excessive force by security personnel in India against the amended Citizenship Act. According to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. Protests are being held across the country ever since a bill was introduced in Parliament earlier this month for this law. The agitators claim that the legislation is "unconstitutional and divisive". 

Dec 18, 2019 3:15 pm (IST)

Speaking at the protest at Jamia Millia Islamia, social activist Medha Patkar said it was not "citizenship amendment act but citizen amendment act". "If it came to NRC, we vow not to participate in it," she said and asked the protesters to follow the path of non-violence shown by Mahatma Gandhi. The government wants to deflect attention from the real issues of bread and butter by pitching one community against another, she alleged. The protest gained momentum after 1 pm when schoolchildren and women from the neighbourhood joined it.

Dec 18, 2019 3:03 pm (IST)

Jama Masjid Imam Files PIL on Jamia Violence | Another PIL was moved in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday in connection with the recent violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University during protests against the Citizen (Amendment) Act. The joint petition, by Imam of Jama Masjid at Parliament House and two residents of Okhla, was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Rekha Palli which allowed it to be listed for hearing on Thursday.

Dec 18, 2019 2:50 pm (IST)

Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata said, "You (Amit Shah) are Home Minister of the country not only a BJP leader, please maintain peace in the country. You have not done 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' but 'sabke saath sarvanash'. Withdraw CAA and NRC, or else I will see how you implement it here."

Dec 18, 2019 2:38 pm (IST)

Mamata Banerjee said, "I urge Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure that the country does not burn over amended citizenship law." Speaking on the protests against Citizenship Law, Mamata said, "Amit Shah's job is to douse the fire."

Dec 18, 2019 2:28 pm (IST)

Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway in Assam said, "Eight long-distance trains to be restored, to run via Malda Town to mitigate the problem of stranded passengers."

Dec 18, 2019 2:09 pm (IST)

A group of advocates staged a protest while another group organised celebrations over the Citizenship Amendment Act in front of the Telangana High Court here on Wednesday, police said. Raising slogans like "We want Justice", "Save India and Save Constitution", some advocates held a protest against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens near the court's main entrance gate.

Dec 18, 2019 2:03 pm (IST)

Traffic in Southeast Delhi | Traffic in many areas of south east Delhi was either came to a halt or diverted to other routes due to ongoing protest at Shaheen Bagh near Jamia Nagar. Delhi traffic police issued an advisory to the public on Wednesday to avoid the roads around the Shaheen Bagh area. Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic), south Delhi, AK Singh said: "About 700-800 people gathered at the protest site at Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday morning. The protest is going on here for the last 2-3 days. As a precautionary measure, Delhi Traffic Police issued advisory for the general public to avoid the roads around the area."

Dec 18, 2019 1:54 pm (IST)

Mamata Protests in Kolkata for the Third Day | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came to the streets for the third consecutive day against the amended citizenship law and NRC. TMC supremo Banerjee, along with her party colleagues, began a protest march from Howrah Maidan which will culminate at Dorina Crossing at Esplanade in the heart of Kolkata.

Dec 18, 2019 1:35 pm (IST)

"Citizenship Amendment Act has nothing to do with Indian citizens, it only deals with the foreigners. BJD MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had made it clear that we don't support NRC, I appeal to citizens to let peace prevail & not to indulge in rumour mongering" said Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

