Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Two BJP MPs Arrested While Trying to Visit Violence-hit Bengal Areas

Citizenship Act Protests LIVE Updates: A BJP delegation, on way to visit violence-hit Malda and Murshidabad districts, were stopped by police in Bengal today even as Mamata Banerjee took out another mega march against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which has sparked nationwide protests.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today questioned the need for the contentious citizenship law at a time when the country’s economy is in doldrums. Speaking at the News18 India Chaupal, Kejriwal said: “Those who come from outside the country will be provided documents by our government but India's citizens who do not have documents will have to go away from the country? Why was this kind of law needed? There are so many other issues that need attention.” The AAP chief asked who would give jobs to the “crores of people who will come from neighbouring countries… Our own people do not have jobs… Situation is bad for our own people.”