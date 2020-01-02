Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: After Kerala, DMK Seeks Resolution Against CAA in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Read More

Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan today said the state assembly’s resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act had no legal or constitutional validity as citizenship is exclusively a central subject. “This actually means nothing,” Khan said, two days after the assembly asked the Centre to cancel the contentious legislation that has triggered countrywide protests. The resolution was supported by all the MLAs except BJP's O Rajagopal.Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad too said Parliament alone has got powers to pass any law regarding citizenship and not a state legislatures, "including Kerala assembly”. Recalling that late Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had provided citizenship to minorities from Uganda and Sri Lankan Tamils, respectively, he wondered why was it ok if Congress did so and "it is a problem" when Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah did the same.