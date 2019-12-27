Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Internet Shut in Several UP Districts as Cops Prep Up for Fresh Stir; Sec 144 in Some Delhi Areas

Event Highlights 'NRC+CAA May Affect Muslims's Status in India'

The students of Jamia Millia Islamia have planned to gherao the state bhawan in continuation of their protest against the Yogi Adityanath government over the deaths during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act stir in UP. According to Jamia Coordination Committee, the convener of CAA protest, the Uttar Pradesh government is "firing bullets" on the protesters agitating against the new citizenship law. According to the committee, 20 people have died due to police firing during the CAA protests in the state. The members of the committee said that the administration has shut 67 shops in Muzaffarnagar. Besides, thousands of people opposing CAA have been arrested across the state.

Read More Citizenship Act Protests LIVE Updates: As Uttar Pradesh intensifies security and patrolling ahead of Friday prayers, prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 — banning assembly of more than four people — has been imposed near UP Bhawan in Delhi and Seelampur and Jaffrabad areas of northeast Delhi.The students of Jamia Millia Islamia have planned to gherao the state bhawan in continuation of their protest against the Yogi Adityanath government over the deaths during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act stir in UP. According to Jamia Coordination Committee, the convener of CAA protest, the Uttar Pradesh government is "firing bullets" on the protesters agitating against the new citizenship law. According to the committee, 20 people have died due to police firing during the CAA protests in the state. The members of the committee said that the administration has shut 67 shops in Muzaffarnagar. Besides, thousands of people opposing CAA have been arrested across the state. Dec 27, 2019 8:41 am (IST) 'NRC+CAA May Affect Status of Muslim Minority in India', Says US Congress Research Body | A report by the Congressional Research Service (CRS), an independent research wing of the US Congress which prepares reports periodically on issues of domestic and global importance for the lawmakers to take informed decision, slammed the Narendra Modi-led Union government saying that the amended Citizenship law along with a National Register of Citizens (NRC) "may affect the status" of Muslim minority in India. The December 18 report also said that for the first time in independent India's history, a religious criterion has been added to the country's naturalization process. Dec 27, 2019 8:21 am (IST) UP Govt Cuts Internet in Dozens of Districts | The Uttar Pradesh government has turned off the internet across districts including, Ghaziabad, Agra, Saharanpur, Bijnor and Firozabad. Among other parts of the state where internet services were reportedly suspended are – Bulandshahar, Muzaffarnagar, Sambhal, and Aligarh. Dec 27, 2019 8:10 am (IST) More Than 200 Detained During Protest Outside UP Bhawan | Over 200 people were detained yesterday after they staged a demonstration outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi against the alleged police atrocities in the state during protests against the amended Citizenship Act, officials said. Scores of people from all walks of life had gathered outside the UP Bhawan to protest against the alleged "undemocratic onslaught on organisations and activists in the state". The protesters who came from Jamia Nagar, Nangaloi and Seelampur were detained and taken to nearby police stations, a senior police officer said. Dec 27, 2019 8:08 am (IST) trong> Curfew Outside UP Bhawan | Section 144 has been imposed outside UP Bhawan at Chanakyapuri in New Delhi to thwart protests by students of Jamia Millia Islamia, who are set to protest at the venue Uttar Pradesh police "firing bullets" on the demonstrators protesting against the newly amended citizenship law. Dec 27, 2019 7:59 am (IST) Jamia Students to Gherao UP Bhawan in Delhi | The students of Jamia Millia Islamia will gherao the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi's Chanakyapuri today to agitate against the Yogi Adityanath government over the deaths during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the state. According to Jamia Coordination Committee, the convener of CAA protest, the Uttar Pradesh government is "firing bullets" on the protesters agitating against the new citizenship law. Students have planned to register their protest against the state government.

Police force outside Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama college in Lucknow as students protest against the amended Citizenship Act on December 16, 2019. (PTI Photo)



The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to beep up security in the state today to ensure peace ahead of the Friday prayers, keeping in mind the widespread violence that hit the state last week during protests against the amended citizenship law.



As a precautionary measure, internet services, that were resumed after nearly a week, were suspended again in Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli.



In Agra also, the services will remain suspended from 8 am till 6 pm on Friday, a senior police official said. To avoid a repeat of last Friday's violence in Gorakhpur, police staged a flag march in sensitive areas and held a meeting with peace committees in all circle and police station areas.



Paramilitary force personnel and state police force will be deployed and drone cameras will be used to ensure security on Friday, DM Vijyendra Pandiyan said.



Meanwhile, the process to confiscate the property of those involved in damaging public assets during the protests gained momentum with 372 people being served notices in different districts. A home department spokesperson on Thursday put the death toll at 19 in the violence last week, which left 288 policemen injured, including 61 who received firearm injury. He said 327 FIRs have been registered and 5,558 preventive arrests made.



Official sources said more district administrations issued notices to people to make them pay for the losses caused by them in arson and stone-pelting. The maximum 200 notices were issued in Moradabad followed by 110 in Lucknow, 34 in Gorakhpur and 29 in Firozabad, an official spokesman said. In the entire state 1,113 persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in violence.



A report from Sambhal said the district administration has issued notices to 26 people for their alleged involvement in damaging properties during protests against the amended citizenship law, asking them to explain their position or pay for the losses.



Sambhal Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said posters of 150 people have been released and 55 have been identified for their involvement in violent protests. A preliminary probe in anti-CAA violence in Kanpur suggested role of Bangladeshis and Kashmiris, police said.



"Police investigation has revealed that violence during the protests against CAA on two consecutive days on Friday and Saturday in Kanpur happened in an organised manner," Kanpur SSP Anand Deo Tiwari said.



"Preliminary probe suggested the involvement of people including Bangladeshis and Kashmiris," he said, adding there was "ample evidence" to strongly indicate their involvement.



Some 1,200 unidentified persons, including students, teachers and non-teaching staff of the Aligarh Muslim University, have been booked for alleged violation of prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 by taking out a candle-light march on Tuesday.



The march was taken out as a mark of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and express solidarity with those who lost their lives during the stir against the contentious law.



Alleging the BJP government was "afraid" of Hindu-Muslim unity, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav sought to know when a probe into "police brutality" on protesters in the state will be ordered.



"The government is afraid of Hindu-Muslim unity. It is making allegations that people are criminals. It wants to confiscate property of the poor. It is commenting on people's dress...Threatening to take revenge from citizens. But the government should tell (people) when will it initiate probe into police brutality," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.



Also on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board said Indian Muslims do not have any threat from the National Register of Citizens. "Hindustani Muslims do not have any threat from NRC. It should be implemented in the country. The real matter is of identification of intruders, who are real threat to the country," its Chairman Waseem Rizvi said.



An Uttar Pradesh minister on a visit to Bijnor refused to meet the families of the two Muslim men who died in the recent protests against the new citizenship law, terming them "upadravi" (vandals).



"Why should I go to vandals' place? How can those who are involved in vandalism and put the entire country and state in arson be social," minister Kapil Dev Agarwal posed, defending his decision to not visit the homes of the two Muslim families.



"Why should I visit those who want to put Nahtaur/Bijnor in flames?" the minister in-charge of the district shot back when asked by reporters to justify his decision.



Agarwal, the vocational education and skill development minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, did meet Om Raj Saini, who was injured in the violence that hit the district's Nehtaur area, and his family.



Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday met the families of those dead in the violence in Bijnor. When a media person confronted the UP minister by asking him specifically whether it did not amount to discrimination, Agarwal retorted saying, "Why should I go to the homes of vandals? Listen to me. Those who are doing vandalism and want to inflame passions, how are they part of society. Why should I go there? This is not about Hindu-Muslim. Why should I go to vandals?"



A report from Varanasi said 51 professors of the Banaras Hindu University and its affiliate colleges have started a signature campaign to lodge their protest against the arrest of some BHU students who were staging a peaceful protest against CAA and NRC in the city.