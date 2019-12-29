Take the pledge to vote

Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Will Organise 'Massive Agitation' if PM Comes to Inaugurate 'Khelo India' Games, Warns AASU

Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: As the protests against the Citizenship Act continue unabated, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) today said a 'massive protest' will be organised if Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to inaugurate the 'Khelo India' games on January 10 in the state capital.

News18.com

Updated:December 29, 2019, 2:50 PM IST
Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Will Organise 'Massive Agitation' if PM Comes to Inaugurate 'Khelo India' Games, Warns AASU
Protestors hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Jamia Nagar in New Delhi on Friday.

Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: As the protests against the Citizenship Act continue unabated, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) today said a "massive protest" will be organised if Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to inaugurate the 'Khelo India' games on January 10 in the state capital.

• Addressing a press conference, AASU leadership said the organisation is keeping a "close watch" on the forthcoming T20 match between India and Sri Lanka on January 5 in Guwahati and the 'Khelo India' games scheduled from January 10 to 22, 2020

• "After the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed, the prime minister is likely to visit Assam for the first time. If he visits for the 'Khelo India', there will be a massive protest," AASU President Dipanka Kumar Nath said.

• Demanding immediate repeal of the contentious citizenship act, AASU chief adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya said the organisation will observe all the actions of the government to deviate peoples' attention from the movement.

• In Pune, hundreds of people took out a march to protest against the Act and National Register of Citizens. The protesters shouted slogans against the new law and held placards with messages like "We Reject CAA and NRC", "Stop dividing India" and "Boycott CAA and NRC".

• In Delhi, the youth wing of the Congress staged a demonstration near the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan against police "manhandling" party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow and demanded resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The protesters were detained by Delhi police personnel as soon as they tried to march towards the UP Bhawan from the nearby Assam Bhawan in South Delhi's Chanakyapuri area.

• The alleged incident occurred in Lucknow on Saturday when the Congress leader was heading to the residence of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, who was arrested in connection with the recent anti-CAA protests. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that the police tried to stop her, she was surrounded, held by the throat by a female cop and pushed by another as she was walking towards Darapuri's residence in Indiranagar's sector 18.

