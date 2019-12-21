Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Citizenship Act Will Affect Language, Art & Literature: Gorkhas Demand Assam be Exempted from CAA

If the state is not exempted from the Act, it will change the demography of Assam but will adversely affect the official Assamese language, communities' cultural assimilation, art and literature, they said.

PTI

Updated:December 21, 2019, 9:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Citizenship Act Will Affect Language, Art & Literature: Gorkhas Demand Assam be Exempted from CAA
File photo of protests in Assam.

Guwahati: Major civil society organisations of Gorkhas in Assam on Saturday demanded that the state be exempt from the purview of the contentious citizenship law and that the Clause 6 of the Assam Accord be implemented immediately.

As per the Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, the "constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people."

Bhaskar Dahal, General Secretary of Assam Gorkha Sammelan, said, "The Citizenship Amended Act will invite threat to the indigenous Gorkhas of Assam as a constituent community of greater Assamese community," Assam Gorkha Sammelan General Secretary Bhaskar Dahal said.

If the state is not exempted from the Act, "it will change the demography of Assam but will adversely affect the official Assamese language, communities' cultural assimilation, art and literature," he said.

The new settlers would challenge constitutional protection of the indigenous people as committed in the Assam Accord, Dahal said.

Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangha General Secretary Prakash Dahal said the Gorkhas participated in the anti-citizenship law agitation spontaneously since it began on December 11. He also expressed support to the movement demanding early implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord.

Prakash Dahal said several Gorkha youths laid down their lives during the six-year Assam Movement that culminated in the signing of the Assam Accord in 1985.

Bhaskar Dahal said, "Any attempt to dilute our (Gorkha's) indigenous identity will not be tolerated."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram